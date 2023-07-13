'A number of weeks' recovery for Mark Cavendish after Tour de France crash

Mark Cavendish (Astana-Qazaqstan) has had surgery on the collarbone he broke at the Tour de France, saying that it was a slightly more complicated procedure, because of a previous injury which would extend the recovery time.

The British sprinter crashed on stage 8 and had to abandon after breaking his collarbone. It was an injury that destroyed the chances for Cavendish to deliver an unprecedented 35th Tour victory before retiring at the end of the season and left many crestfallen, particularly coming just a day after hopes of a win had been raised sky high by a powerful performance on stage 7.

“I’ve been absolutely bowled over by the love and support of everyone. Fans, colleagues, family friends. Thank you all so so so much,” said Cavendish in first social media post since the crash, having started by explaining that he hadn’t known what to say earlier.

“It obviously hasn’t been the ideal way to finish the Tour de France, but that’s part of the beauty and brutality of cycling! But I’ve felt incredibly lifted thanks to all you beautiful souls living my journey with me.”

Cavendish's post was from hospital, after he had surgery on the right collarbone that was also previously injured in a Tour de France crash in 2014.

“It’ll take a bit longer than the standard couple of weeks for a collarbone, just due to the screws that were in there from a previous injury,” said Cavendish. “But we’re still only looking at a number of weeks, so happy days!”

Cavendish made the announcement that it would be his final year in the professional peloton at the Giro d’Italia, which he concluded his time at with a win at the final stage in Roma. If he had done the same at the Tour de France he would have taken the outright record for the number of wins at the race, which he currently shares with Eddy Merckx.

The prospect has been raised that after having had his chances cut short in 2023 perhaps the 38 year old could continue on for one more Tour de France, with his Astana-Qazaqstan team ready to offer him that chance . That would allow the rider the chance to deliver a more fitting farewell to the race where he had achieved so much since first lining up at the race in 2007.

Still if Cavendish sticks to his plans for a 2023 retirement, with a recovery time of weeks there is still time to settle on a fitting season finale, with races such as the Tour of Britain still ahead.

There was no indication from Cavendish in the post over whether the 2023 Tour de France outcome could lead to any alteration to his retirements plans, with it appearing that his focus was on the immediate task ahead.

“Right then, time for rehab,” said Cavendish. “Let’s get on with it!”