Vingegaard wins Tour de France Singapore Criterium
Tour winner attacks alone to beat Froome and Nibali in 65km circuit race
Jonas Vingegaard won the Tour de France Prudential Singapore criterium after 65km of circuit racing in downtown Singapore.
The event was more of an exhibition event than race but the big-name riders made numerous attacks despite the heat and humidity. Mark Cavendish fought for the points competition, fighting with other riders in the different intermediate sprints.
Jonas Vingegaard, Chris Froome, Vincenzo Nibali, Simon Geschke and Enric Mas got away with two of the 20 laps to race and then Vingegaard got away alone with two attacks in the final kilometre. He crossed the lines with his arms in the air.
Froome edged out Nibali to take second place.
“It’s been a great season and great to take a victory in yellow here too. Every time you win in yellow is special,” Vingegaard said.
“I didn't expect that we'd go away in a break, I thought some guys wanted a sprint. But we got away and there were four good riders out there. It was hard, it was really humid and so a hard day.”
💛 Jonas Vingegaard wins the Tour de France Singapore Criterium with an average speed of 45.7 km/h. 💛 Le Maillot Jaune rugit à Singapour ! Il s’impose à la vitesse moyenne de 45.7 km/h. #TDFSG pic.twitter.com/syFaJTsxUoOctober 30, 2022
