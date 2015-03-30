Video: Volta a Catalunya stage 7 highlights
Valverde takes stage win, Porte secures the overall
The Volta a Catalunya concluded Sunday with the seventh-and-final stage, a 126.6km route that featured eight ascents through Montjuic Park on a 6.4km circuit. The stage ended with a third win in the week-long event for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the head of a front group of around 40 riders. While Valverde's stage win and time bonuses moved him into second overall, he couldn't get by Team Sky's Richie Porte for the overall win. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) finished third.
Watch full highlights of stage 7 below and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
