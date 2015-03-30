Video: Volta a Catalunya stage 7 highlights

Image 1 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) wins Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) edges Bryan Coquard (Europcar) for his third stage win of the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Alejandro Valverde with his stage trophy. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 6 Richie Porte (Team Sky) goes into the finale stage 7 as the overall leader Image 6 of 6 Volta a Catalunya stage 6 to Port Aventura (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The Volta a Catalunya concluded Sunday with the seventh-and-final stage, a 126.6km route that featured eight ascents through Montjuic Park on a 6.4km circuit. The stage ended with a third win in the week-long event for Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) at the head of a front group of around 40 riders. While Valverde's stage win and time bonuses moved him into second overall, he couldn't get by Team Sky's Richie Porte for the overall win. Domenico Pozzovivo (Ag2r La Mondiale) finished third.

Watch full highlights of stage 7 below and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.