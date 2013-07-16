Video: Vaughters on Garmin Sharp's 2013 Tour de France

Image 1 of 4 Jonathan Vaughters (Garmin-Sharp) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Daniel Martin (Garmin-Sharp) outsprinted Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) to win stage 9 at the Tour de France (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 3 of 4 Andrew Talansky (Garmin-Sharp) slipped down in the white jersey competition (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 4 of 4 Team Garmin-Sharp time trials (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin Sharp general manager Jonathan Vaughters has told Cyclingnews that stage wins remain the team's primary focus in the final week of the Tour de France.

"We've had some good performances, winning with Dan and some mediocre ones," Vaughters assessed of his team's fortunes of the race so far during the second rest day on Monday.

Garmin Sharp's highest-placed rider on GC heading into Stage 16 is Dan Martin in 11th place while Andrew Talansky is 13th. Vaughters isn't ruling out the possibility of one of his charges finishing in the top 10 but believes such a result will be due to the team essentially treating the remaining stages as one day races.

The last week is also important for Vaughters as he will learn whether "the bet pays off" in not bringing a designated sprinter to the Tour.