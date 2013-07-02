Trending

Video: Vaughters explains the secrets of the Tour de France TTT

Can Garmin-Sharp win and put Millar in yellow?

Cavendish starts the party going by spraying David Millar with champagne

(Image credit: Gerry McManus)
David Zabriskie leads the Garmin team to second in 2009

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Sharp team manager Jonathan Vaughters has predicted a close team time trial in Nice, suggesting that even tiny errors could be decisive in making the time differences that decide the win.

