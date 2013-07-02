Video: Vaughters explains the secrets of the Tour de France TTT
Can Garmin-Sharp win and put Millar in yellow?
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Garmin-Sharp team manager Jonathan Vaughters has predicted a close team time trial in Nice, suggesting that even tiny errors could be decisive in making the time differences that decide the win.
