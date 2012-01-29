Video: Van Garderen to lead BMC at Tour of California and Paris-Nice

Image 1 of 5 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) after his hard ride today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 5 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) riding in yellow. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 5 Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Highroad) leads the king of the mountains. (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 4 of 5 Tejay Van Garderen went from wearing the blue Young Rider's jersey to the yellow leader's jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 5 HTC were active, looking to propel yesterday's winner Tejay Van Garderen further up the overall standings. (Image credit: Jon Devich/Cyclingnews.com/epicimages.us)

Tejay Van Garderen (Team BMC) is already fitting in well with his new teammates after signing from HTC-Highroad at the end of 2011.



The American all-rounder penned a three-year deal with the Swiss owned team and told Cyclingnews that the length of the contract was a key reason for choosing BMC over a number of other interested parties that had offered only two-year sanctuary.



That aside, Van Garderen has set his sights high, continually stating his ambitions to develop into a top three-week stage racer. For the short term at least those ambitions will have to be curtailed as he devotes his energies towards working for Cadel Evans at this year’s Tour de France.

But Van Garderen will still have his own opportunities at the Tour of California and Paris-Nice this spring. Both races will be important stepping stones and markers in his career if those ambitions of three-week heroics are to be fulfilled.

