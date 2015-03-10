Video: Trek train ahead of Tirreno-Adriatico

Image 1 of 6 Fabian Cancellara leads the line at Trek Factory Racing. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 6 A Trek rider on course (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Fabian Cancellara (Trek) in the race leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Bauke Mollema (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Vincent Kalut/BettiniPhoto) Image 5 of 6 A side shot of the 2015 Trek team kit (Image credit: Trek Factory Racing) Image 6 of 6 Michał Kwiatkowski with Julian Arredondo on his wheel (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ride along with Trek Factory Racing's Tirreno-Adriatico squad as they train before the seven-day Italian race that starts Wednesday with an individual time trial.

Trek is hoping Fabian Cancellara can get his second victory of 2015 during the 5.7km opening test, which has replaced the team time trial that was originally planned. Cancellara won a stage at the Tour of Oman but has revealed he was sick after returning home. He is a four-time former world time trial champion but has not won a time trial since the 2013 Vuelta a Espana.

The team's general classification hopes rest with co-leaders Bauke Mollema and Julian Arredondo.

Trek Factory Racing for Tirreno-Adriatico: Fabian Cancellara, Julián Arredondo, Stijn Devolder, Markel Irizar Aranburu, Bauke Mollema, Yaroslav Popovych, Hayden Roulston, Jesse Sergent.

