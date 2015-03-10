Cancellara and Sagan chasing stage victories at Tirreno-Adriatico
Classics stars eye Wednesday's opening time trial
Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) attended the Tirreno-Adriatico pre-race press conference on Tuesday alongside Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).
While the latter trio are set to fight for overall success, Sagan and Cancellara are chasing stage victories and looking to clock up a week of quality racing miles as their final preparation for Milan-San Remo and other spring Classics.
