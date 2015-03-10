Trending

Cancellara and Sagan chasing stage victories at Tirreno-Adriatico

Classics stars eye Wednesday's opening time trial

Image 1 of 6

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) wins stage 3 of Tirreno-Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 6

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff Saxo)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 6

Peter Sagan and Zdenek Stybar

Peter Sagan and Zdenek Stybar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 6

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Oman

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) wins stage 2 of the Tour of Oman
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 6

Fabian Cancellara leads Sep Vanmarcke on the Oude Kwaremont

Fabian Cancellara leads Sep Vanmarcke on the Oude Kwaremont
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 6

A snowy pass during stage 5 of the Tirreno Adriatico

A snowy pass during stage 5 of the Tirreno Adriatico
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) attended the Tirreno-Adriatico pre-race press conference on Tuesday alongside Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo), Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana).

Related Articles

Sagan targeting Monuments and Tour de France in 2015

Cancellara left with little reward after huge effort at Strade Bianche

Tirreno-Adriatico stage 1 change a blow to Orica-GreenEdge

Video: Trek train ahead of Tirreno-Adriatico

While the latter trio are set to fight for overall success, Sagan and Cancellara are chasing stage victories and looking to clock up a week of quality racing miles as their final preparation for Milan-San Remo and other spring Classics.