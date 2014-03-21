Video: Top 10 riders to watch at Milan-San Remo

The 2013 San Remo podium (L-R): Peter Sagan, Gerald Ciolek and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Despite the organisational dilemmas being dished out by the weather, Milan-San Remo is all set up to give us another thrilling edition.

After the contentious inclusion of the Pompeiana, making victory almost impossible for a sprinter, it had to be removed due to landslides. There is no Le Manie either, after it was removed to make way for the new climb. The route changes mean the sprinters have one last chance for glory before the climbers and classics men get their chance in 2015.

With a number big name fast-men, including Mark Cavendish and André Greipel, joining the riders who’ve been training for San Remo since the winter, this year’s race is wide open. Throw in a splash of rain and it’s anyone’s game.

Fabian Cancellara and Peter Sagan will do battle again this weekend, but they’ve got many more rivals to contend with this time around.

Cavendish will be the main man for Omega Pharma-QuickStep, after Tom Boonen pulled out, but the Belgian team have another former winner in Alessandro Petacchi. BMC also look to have a very strong team with Philippe Gilbert and Taylor Phinney.

Orica-GreenEDGE have former winner Simon Gerrans and Michael Matthews, however, they’ve decided not to take 2011 victor Matt Goss. With no one too sure what to expect on Sunday, a number of teams will turn up to the race with more than one rider on the hunt for victory.

Cyclingnews has picked 10 riders to watch out for this Sunday.

