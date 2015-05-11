Video: Tinkov to Sagan - 'you have my number'

Image 1 of 6 Oleg Tinkov and Alberto Contador (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 6 Tinkoff-Saxo owner Oleg Tinkov samples the Tour of Qatar parcours. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 6 Giuseppe Martinelli and Oleg Tinkov enjoy a chat (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 6 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) will be on the hunt for stage wins after his slow spring season. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 6 Peter Sagan talks to the media (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 6 of 6 Oleg Tinkov with Ivan Rovny after the stage (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tinkoff-Saxo team owner Oleg Tinkov is currently at the Giro d'Italia to observe the performance of Alberto Contador, who he says looks sharp, but he is also keeping an eye on the Tour of California, where Peter Sagan claimed second behind Mark Cavendish in the opening stage.

Tinkov was critical of the Slovakian champion, writing in his Cyclingnews blog earlier this month, saying he seemed to have lost something and needed to get back to winning. Sagan refused to comment on the Russian's statements when asked in California, saying he'd prefer to speak to him in person.

Tinkov opened the door to dialogue in this video, telling Sagan, "if he wants to speak to me, I'm always open, he has my cell phone, he has my email", adding that he expects to see him at the Tour de Suisse.

Despite the drama, Tinkov keeps the faith that Sagan can win stages in the Tour de France.

"The team of my calibre should perform not only at Grand Tours, but all season - in the Classics and some other races - that's why I was disappointed," Tinkov says of Sagan's early season. "I know we're going to do good Grand Tours, but I'd like to win other races."

