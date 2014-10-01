Giro d'Italia 2015 teaser video

Image 1 of 4 Nairo Quintana was ultimately declared a worthy Giro d'Italia champion, despite the controversial Stelvio stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) with children on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Vincenzo Nibali (Italy) crashed early didn't make much impact on the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Michael Matthews inherited the maglia rosa from his Orica-GreenEdge teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ahead of the 2015 Giro d’Italia route announcement on Monday, race organisers RCS have posted a teaser video on their video channel with highlights from this year’s race.

The 2015 edition of the race – which starts on May 9, will reportedly start in Sanremo and begin with three stages in the Liguria region. Sanremo last held the Giro start in 1987, when Roberto Visentini won the prologue time trial. The first stage of the 2015 race will be a team time trial.

In September, race organisers RCS revealed that stage 15 - key mountain stage of the 2015 Giro d'Italia - will end in Madonna di Campiglio, the ski resort in the Trentino region where Marco Pantani won a stage in 1999 before being dramatically disqualified for a high haematocrit while wearing the pink jersey.

Alberto Contado (Tinkoff Saxo) and Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) are both expected to challenge for the maglia rosa, while defending champion Nairo Quintana, has yet to confirm his race schedule for next year.





Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.