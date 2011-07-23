Video: Thomas and Boasson Hagen recap the last week of the Tour de France

Geraint Thomas (Sky) earned the combativity prize for his efforts. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Geraint Thomas and Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) have enjoyed a successful Tour de France. Thomas wore the white jersey early in the race before being one of the main protagonists in a break in the Pyrenees, which won him the most aggressive rider prize for the stage. Boasson Hagen has been everywhere, following the breaks, taking part in the bunch sprints and most recently winning solo on the road to Pinerolo.

The two are also roommates and have been recording a video blog on geraintthomas.com. In their latest entry they reflect on the last week of the Tour and knowing the end is in sight.

"It must be nice to have to pick which of your two wins is better," Thomas jokes to Boasson Hagen.

Check out the full video below.

Credit: geraintthomas.com