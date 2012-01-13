Video: The challenges for mechanics at the Tour Down Under

Image 1 of 5 Spanners, pliers anything Tisma needs to get the job done (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 5 Kask helments, and 29 sets of race wheels ready and waiting (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 5 Spanners, pliers anything Tisma needs to get the job done (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 5 Sky has two Pinarellos per rider at the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 5 Sky mechanic Filip Tisma talks Cyclingnews through his equipment for the Tour Down Under (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The Tour Down Under, held in Adelaide, Australia is around 16,000 kilometres from Team Sky's service course in Belgium.

The first race of the UCI WorldTour has the potential to be an expensive one for competitors and so teams generally try to keep their equipment to around the 400 kilo mark. Compare that to the 6000 kilograms of equipment that is in most team trucks in Europe and it's obvious that team are travelling light for the first race of the year.

In this video, Sky mechanic Filip Tisma talks us through what he has on hand in Adelaide to keep the team running as smoothly as possible along with the practicalities. This is his second trip to the Australian stage race and past experience has paid off. \

In 2012, he has just one groupset on hand at the race, compared to the five he usually has in Europe. Sky are also travelling with half the amount of race wheels with 29 sets on hand, for the two Pinarellos available for each rider.

Click on the video below to get the full rundown from Tisma, along with a tour of his working environment at the Tour Down Under village.