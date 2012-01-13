Video: The challenges for mechanics at the Tour Down Under
What Team Sky has on hand in Adelaide
The Tour Down Under, held in Adelaide, Australia is around 16,000 kilometres from Team Sky's service course in Belgium.
The first race of the UCI WorldTour has the potential to be an expensive one for competitors and so teams generally try to keep their equipment to around the 400 kilo mark. Compare that to the 6000 kilograms of equipment that is in most team trucks in Europe and it's obvious that team are travelling light for the first race of the year.
In this video, Sky mechanic Filip Tisma talks us through what he has on hand in Adelaide to keep the team running as smoothly as possible along with the practicalities. This is his second trip to the Australian stage race and past experience has paid off. \
In 2012, he has just one groupset on hand at the race, compared to the five he usually has in Europe. Sky are also travelling with half the amount of race wheels with 29 sets on hand, for the two Pinarellos available for each rider.
Click on the video below to get the full rundown from Tisma, along with a tour of his working environment at the Tour Down Under village.
