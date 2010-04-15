Inside the Team Sky Service Course

Exclusive shots of the Team Sky base, truck and bus
Image 1 of 55
Image 2 of 55
Image 3 of 55
Image 4 of 55
Image 5 of 55
Image 6 of 55
Image 7 of 55
Image 8 of 55
Image 9 of 55
Image 10 of 55
Image 11 of 55
Image 12 of 55
Image 13 of 55
Image 14 of 55
Image 15 of 55
Image 16 of 55
Image 17 of 55
Image 18 of 55
Image 19 of 55
Image 20 of 55
Image 21 of 55
Image 22 of 55
Image 23 of 55
Image 24 of 55
Image 25 of 55
Image 26 of 55
Image 27 of 55
Image 28 of 55
Image 29 of 55
Image 30 of 55
Image 31 of 55
Image 32 of 55
Image 33 of 55
Image 34 of 55
Image 35 of 55
Image 36 of 55
Image 37 of 55
Image 38 of 55
Image 39 of 55
Image 40 of 55
Image 41 of 55
Image 42 of 55
Image 43 of 55
Image 44 of 55
Image 45 of 55
Image 46 of 55
Image 47 of 55
Image 48 of 55
Image 49 of 55
Image 50 of 55
Image 51 of 55
Image 52 of 55
Image 53 of 55
Image 54 of 55
Image 55 of 55
In an exclusive behind the scenes visit to Team Sky’s Service Course in Mechelen, Belgium, Cyclingnews was shown around the team’s northern European base.
At 500 square metres, it’s one of the biggest European Service Course in the sport, in addition to being home to the team’s buses and mechanic's trucks. The huge space is dominated by lines of storage space for the multiple Pinarello bikes for each of the team’s 26 riders.
“It’s very central within Belgium,” Ken Ilegems, the service course manager told Cyclingnews. “It’s close to the highway, the airport and central in northern Europe.”
Ilegems previously worked with the Belgian national track team and T-Mobile, most recently working with Scott Sunderland to find the best possible location for the team to use.
“We have about 100 bikes here right now and 80 pairs of wheels,” said Ilegems. “We hold them here for when the riders want to swap bikes. The riders email in and say what they need. What you’re seeing now is probably worth around two million Euros. At full capacity we can probably store up to four million Euros of bikes and equipment."
Each rider on the team has his own pit station where up to five bikes can be stored. At present Bradley Wiggins’s station is totally bare, with all of his bikes on location at races, while Juan Antonia Flecha has a number of race bikes stored, along with his and the rest of the team’s wheels from Paris-Roubaix. The team will keep all of the wheels onsite for next year’s race.
The pit stops aren’t just for bikes though. The riders also have their own storage box in which all their new clothing is dished out before being taken to events or sent to the riders directly.
The back wall of the warehouse is dominated by race energy products and food. Along with typical crates of gels, drinks and bars the team also has its own cereal, chocolate spread, and branded tomato ketchup to last at least three months on the road.
Of course, no Service Course would be complete without a workshop area, in which each bike is checked and serviced before it’s either shipped to races or stored.
When Cyclingnews arrived on Thursday the team were busy preparing time trial bikes for Mathew Hayman and Chris Sutton before the Tour de Romandie. Carbon fibre race wheels for the Ardennes Classics were being prepared with three layers of adhesive, ready for race tubulars to be fitted.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy