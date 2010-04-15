Inside the Team Sky Service Course

Image 1 of 55 Each rider has a place on the rack for their race bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 2 of 55 A wide shot of the Service Course (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 3 of 55 It has a Belgian plate because it's left hand drive (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 4 of 55 The famous Team Sky bus (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 5 of 55 Rajen shows the spare parts that are kept in the truck (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 6 of 55 The disk wheels are stored over here (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 7 of 55 More carbon Dura Ace wheels await the race bikes (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 8 of 55 Inside there is room for two mechanics to work in the dry (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 9 of 55 Rajen opens up the rear of the truck (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 10 of 55 Personalised number plates are a nice touch (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 11 of 55 The custom design Team Sky mechanics truck (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 12 of 55 The bus had just arrived from the Vuelta a Pais Vasco (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 13 of 55 the grey look is very minimalist but classy (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 14 of 55 The thin blue line: the symbol of Team Sky (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 15 of 55 This seat is reserved for a Team Sky rider (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 16 of 55 The riders' seats are better than business class (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 17 of 55 The view from the showers (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 18 of 55 Team Sky use Jaguars for their team cars (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 19 of 55 At the rear of the bus there is room for massage and guests (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 20 of 55 Every rider gets his name on the bus (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 21 of 55 The seats await the riders (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 22 of 55 Even the coat hangers are Team Sky blue (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 23 of 55 Ever good team bus has an Italian espresso machine (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 24 of 55 The Paris-Roubaix wheels are stored until next year (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 25 of 55 Some new supplies had just arrived (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 26 of 55 Notice that the Team Sky bottles have a blue inner nipple (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 27 of 55 The provisions are ready for the next trip (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 28 of 55 Carbon wheels get prepared for glueing (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 29 of 55 All the best teams have a store of Nutella (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 30 of 55 Even the Team Sky musette are blue (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 31 of 55 Team Sky use CNP bars and recovery drinks (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 32 of 55 The mechanics remember Team Sky's first win in Australia (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 33 of 55 Matt Hayman's race bike from Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 34 of 55 Service Course manager Ken Ilegems is hard at work (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 35 of 55 The mechanic's area is spotlessly clean (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 36 of 55 Adeshive is applied to the rim (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 37 of 55 Each rim gets three layers (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 38 of 55 Frederik Moons spreads the adhesive (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 39 of 55 The mechanics have plenty of room to work (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 40 of 55 David Fernandez positions the Di2 cables on a time trial bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 41 of 55 Rajen fits the Shimano Di2 gears (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 42 of 55 David Fernandez works on a TT bike (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 43 of 55 Shimano Dura Ace racing wheels (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 44 of 55 The teams' PRO disk wheels for time trials (Image credit: Stephen Farrand) Image 45 of 55 Anyone want a Team Sky cap? In an exclusive behind the scenes visit to Team Sky’s Service Course in Mechelen, Belgium, Cyclingnews was shown around the team’s northern European base.

At 500 square metres, it’s one of the biggest European Service Course in the sport, in addition to being home to the team’s buses and mechanic's trucks. The huge space is dominated by lines of storage space for the multiple Pinarello bikes for each of the team’s 26 riders.

“It’s very central within Belgium,” Ken Ilegems, the service course manager told Cyclingnews. “It’s close to the highway, the airport and central in northern Europe.”

Ilegems previously worked with the Belgian national track team and T-Mobile, most recently working with Scott Sunderland to find the best possible location for the team to use.

“We have about 100 bikes here right now and 80 pairs of wheels,” said Ilegems. “We hold them here for when the riders want to swap bikes. The riders email in and say what they need. What you’re seeing now is probably worth around two million Euros. At full capacity we can probably store up to four million Euros of bikes and equipment."

Each rider on the team has his own pit station where up to five bikes can be stored. At present Bradley Wiggins’s station is totally bare, with all of his bikes on location at races, while Juan Antonia Flecha has a number of race bikes stored, along with his and the rest of the team’s wheels from Paris-Roubaix. The team will keep all of the wheels onsite for next year’s race.

The pit stops aren’t just for bikes though. The riders also have their own storage box in which all their new clothing is dished out before being taken to events or sent to the riders directly.

The back wall of the warehouse is dominated by race energy products and food. Along with typical crates of gels, drinks and bars the team also has its own cereal, chocolate spread, and branded tomato ketchup to last at least three months on the road.

Of course, no Service Course would be complete without a workshop area, in which each bike is checked and serviced before it’s either shipped to races or stored.

When Cyclingnews arrived on Thursday the team were busy preparing time trial bikes for Mathew Hayman and Chris Sutton before the Tour de Romandie. Carbon fibre race wheels for the Ardennes Classics were being prepared with three layers of adhesive, ready for race tubulars to be fitted.