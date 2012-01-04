Gallery: Team Sky shows off 2012 squad

Image 1 of 30 Image 2 of 30 Image 3 of 30 Image 4 of 30 Image 5 of 30 Image 6 of 30 Image 7 of 30 Image 8 of 30 Image 9 of 30 Image 10 of 30 Image 11 of 30 Image 12 of 30 Image 13 of 30 Image 14 of 30 Image 15 of 30 Image 16 of 30 Image 17 of 30 Image 18 of 30 Image 19 of 30 Image 20 of 30 Image 21 of 30 Image 22 of 30 Image 23 of 30 Image 24 of 30 Image 25 of 30 Image 26 of 30 Image 27 of 30 Image 28 of 30 Image 29 of 30 Image 30 of 30
Team Sky unveiled its 2012 line-up on Wednesday. The 28-man team, featuring riders from 12 nations, has made 8 new signings ahead of the new season and will be looking to build on a strong 2011.