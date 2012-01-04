Gallery: Team Sky shows off 2012 squad

Trending

Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins and Ben Swift - three talented Britons on Sky

(Image credit: Jeff Moore)
Cavendish and Wiggins in wonderland

(Image credit: Jeff Moore)
Davide Appollonio

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Danny Pate

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Ritchie Porte

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Salvatore Puccio

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Michael Rogers

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Luke Rowe

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Kanstantsin Siutsou

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Ian Stannard

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Chris Sutton

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Ben Swift

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Geraint Thomas

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Rigoberto Uran

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Bradley Wiggins

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Lars Peter Nordhaug

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Thomas Lofkvist

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Michael Barry

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Edvald Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Alex Dowsett

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Bernhard Eisel

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Juan Antonio Flecha

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Chris Froome

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Mathew Hayman

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Sergio Henao

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Jeremy Hunt

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Peter Kennaugh

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Christian Knees

(Image credit: Team Sky)
Xavier Zandio

(Image credit: Team Sky)

Team Sky unveiled its 2012 line-up on Wednesday. The 28-man team, featuring riders from 12 nations, has made 8 new signings ahead of the new season and will be looking to build on a strong 2011.