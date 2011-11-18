Sky announce team for Tour Down Under

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) gets stage win number two in the Tour de France. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Edvald Boassan Hagen will make his debut racing in Australia when he takes part in his first Tour Down Under in January. The Norwegian is coming off a stellar year that saw him take two stage wins at the Tour de France before winning the Eneco Tour in August.

The Norwegian had announced in early October that he hoped to ride at the Tour Down Under and has now been cofirmed to ride the week-long stage race.

"We are really excited about the inclusion of Edvald Boasson Hagen in the team. He has been the Norwegian national time trial champion five years running and is a two-time Tour de France stage winner. He is fiercely competitive, young and hungry for a win in Australia," race organiser Mike Turtur said.

Along with Boasson Hagen, Sky brings their full contingent of Australian riders, with 2002 winner Michael Rogers, Chris Sutton, and Matthew Hayman all in attendance.

Alex Dowsett, Geraint Thomas and Danny Pate will also be racing.

Sky Pro Cycling's team for the Tour Down Under:

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor), Geraint Thomas (GBr), Christopher Sutton (Aus), Alex Dowsett (GBr), Michael Rogers (Aus), Danny Pate (USA), Mathew Hayman (Aus).

