Carpenter beats Atherton for downhill win in Combe Sydenham
Beaumont fastest in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marc Beaumont (GBr)
|0:02:26.00
|2
|Josh Bryceland (GBr)
|0:00:02.90
|3
|Brendan Fairclough (GBr)
|0:00:04.00
|4
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:04.40
|5
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:04.50
|6
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:05.20
|7
|Steve Peat (GBr)
|0:00:05.70
|8
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:05.90
|9
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:06.10
|10
|Ben Reid (Irl)
|0:00:06.40
|11
|Sam Dale (GBr)
|0:00:06.50
|12
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:07.10
|13
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:07.40
|14
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|0:00:07.70
|15
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:07.80
|16
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:08.10
|17
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr)
|0:00:08.40
|18
|Neil Donoghue (GBr)
|0:00:09.00
|19
|Bernard Kerr (GBr)
|0:00:09.30
|20
|Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)
|0:00:09.60
|21
|Jack Geoghegan (GBr)
|0:00:10.30
|22
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:00:10.60
|23
|George Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:10.80
|24
|Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)
|0:00:11.00
|25
|Fraser Mcglone (GBr)
|0:00:11.10
|26
|James Swinden (GBr)
|27
|Jonathan Jones (GBr)
|0:00:11.90
|28
|Joe Connell (GBr)
|29
|Gareth Brewin (GBr)
|0:00:12.00
|30
|Arran Gannicott (GBr)
|0:00:12.10
|31
|Nikki Whiles (GBr)
|0:00:12.50
|32
|Phil Atwill (GBr)
|0:00:12.60
|33
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|34
|Ben Baker (GBr)
|0:00:12.70
|35
|Christopher Sinden (GBr)
|0:00:12.80
|36
|David Smith (GBr)
|0:00:12.90
|37
|Mathew Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:13.00
|38
|William Jones (GBr)
|0:00:13.40
|39
|Leon Rosser (GBr)
|0:00:13.50
|40
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|0:00:13.80
|41
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|42
|Christopher Gallagher (GBr)
|0:00:14.00
|43
|Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)
|0:00:14.10
|44
|Jay Williamson (GBr)
|0:00:14.20
|45
|Morgan Gulland (GBr)
|46
|Ben Nott (GBr)
|0:00:14.30
|47
|Guy Gibbs (GBr)
|0:00:14.40
|48
|Joel Chidley (GBr)
|0:00:14.70
|49
|Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
|50
|Ashley Maller (GBr)
|0:00:14.90
|51
|Ronan Taylor (GBr)
|0:00:15.00
|52
|Alexander Evans (GBr)
|0:00:15.20
|53
|Sam Wakefield (GBr)
|0:00:15.30
|54
|Nathan Vials (GBr)
|0:00:15.40
|55
|Robert Williams (GBr)
|0:00:15.60
|56
|James Stock (GBr)
|57
|Dan Sheridan (Irl)
|0:00:16.00
|58
|Sam Maddison (GBr)
|0:00:16.20
|59
|Daniel Haines (GBr)
|60
|Oliver Morris (GBr)
|0:00:16.30
|61
|Michael Jones (GBr)
|0:00:16.40
|62
|Robert Young (GBr)
|0:00:16.80
|63
|Joe Flanagan (GBr)
|0:00:17.00
|64
|Liam Little (GBr)
|65
|Dale Russell (GBr)
|0:00:17.10
|66
|Adam Price (GBr)
|0:00:17.40
|67
|Simon Stuttard (GBr)
|0:00:17.50
|68
|Nigel Page (GBr)
|0:00:17.60
|69
|Alexandre Moos (Swi)
|0:00:17.80
|70
|Oliver Carter (GBr)
|71
|Sam Webster (GBr)
|0:00:17.90
|72
|Isaac Anderson (GBr)
|73
|Perry Gardener (GBr)
|74
|Glenroy Martin (GBr)
|0:00:18.00
|75
|Brad Mather (GBr)
|0:00:18.30
|76
|Callum Dew (GBr)
|0:00:18.60
|77
|Ashley Mullane (GBr)
|78
|Cameron Cornforth (Irl)
|0:00:18.80
|79
|Jamie Johnson (GBr)
|0:00:18.90
|80
|George Belk (GBr)
|0:00:19.00
|81
|Thomas Pollock (GBr)
|0:00:19.30
|82
|Grant Boyce (GBr)
|83
|James Ramsay (GBr)
|0:00:20.00
|84
|Kurtis Knowles (GBr)
|0:00:20.10
|85
|Duncan Ferris (GBr)
|0:00:20.30
|86
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:20.40
|87
|Christopher Foster (GBr)
|0:00:20.70
|88
|Ed Thomsett (GBr)
|0:00:20.80
|89
|James Flinders (GBr)
|0:00:20.90
|90
|Andrew Weeding (GBr)
|91
|Ben Lovell (GBr)
|0:00:21.00
|92
|Alastair Parkin (GBr)
|93
|Russ Clark (GBr)
|94
|Sam Marzetti (GBr)
|0:00:21.20
|95
|Jamie Scott (GBr)
|96
|Ben Deakin (GBr)
|97
|Chris Charles (GBr)
|98
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:21.30
|99
|John Owen (GBr)
|100
|Jim Shaw (GBr)
|0:00:21.40
|101
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|0:00:21.50
|102
|Thomas Owens (GBr)
|103
|Curtis Saunders (Can)
|0:00:21.70
|104
|Gareth Weston (GBr)
|0:00:22.00
|105
|James Metcarfe (GBr)
|0:00:22.10
|106
|Sean Davies (GBr)
|107
|Benjamin Worrall (GBr)
|0:00:22.20
|108
|Oliver Hooper (GBr)
|0:00:22.40
|109
|James Coneron (GBr)
|0:00:22.50
|110
|Andrew Farley (GBr)
|0:00:22.60
|111
|Michael Vickers (GBr)
|112
|David Kynaston (GBr)
|113
|Micky Boswell (GBr)
|0:00:22.70
|114
|Jack Bell (GBr)
|0:00:22.80
|115
|Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
|116
|Ian Stark (GBr)
|0:00:23.10
|117
|Thomas Davies (GBr)
|0:00:23.20
|118
|Billy Matthews (GBr)
|119
|Daniel Downey (GBr)
|120
|Ewan Findlay (GBr)
|0:00:23.30
|121
|Brad Sheehan (GBr)
|0:00:23.40
|122
|Adam Page (GBr)
|123
|Steven Jones (GBr)
|0:00:23.60
|124
|Simon Aplin (GBr)
|125
|Matthew Davies (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Manon Carpenter (GBr)
|0:02:52.00
|2
|Rachel Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:00.60
|3
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:11.60
|4
|Angela Coates (GBr)
|0:00:25.40
|5
|Emma Wareham (GBr)
|0:00:25.80
|6
|Rhian Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:33.10
|7
|Traharn Chidley (GBr)
|0:00:38.30
|8
|Rosie Smith (GBr)
|0:00:38.60
|9
|Esther Sands (GBr)
|0:00:52.20
|DNF
|Eleanor Maxfield (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy