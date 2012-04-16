Trending

Carpenter beats Atherton for downhill win in Combe Sydenham

Beaumont fastest in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Beaumont (GBr)0:02:26.00
2Josh Bryceland (GBr)0:00:02.90
3Brendan Fairclough (GBr)0:00:04.00
4Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:04.40
5Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:04.50
6Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:05.20
7Steve Peat (GBr)0:00:05.70
8Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:05.90
9Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:06.10
10Ben Reid (Irl)0:00:06.40
11Sam Dale (GBr)0:00:06.50
12Greg Williamson (GBr)0:00:07.10
13Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:07.40
14Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:07.70
15Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:07.80
16Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:08.10
17Lewis Buchanan (GBr)0:00:08.40
18Neil Donoghue (GBr)0:00:09.00
19Bernard Kerr (GBr)0:00:09.30
20Matti Lehikoinen (Fin)0:00:09.60
21Jack Geoghegan (GBr)0:00:10.30
22Mark Scott (GBr)0:00:10.60
23George Gannicott (GBr)0:00:10.80
24Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)0:00:11.00
25Fraser Mcglone (GBr)0:00:11.10
26James Swinden (GBr)
27Jonathan Jones (GBr)0:00:11.90
28Joe Connell (GBr)
29Gareth Brewin (GBr)0:00:12.00
30Arran Gannicott (GBr)0:00:12.10
31Nikki Whiles (GBr)0:00:12.50
32Phil Atwill (GBr)0:00:12.60
33Emyr Davies (GBr)
34Ben Baker (GBr)0:00:12.70
35Christopher Sinden (GBr)0:00:12.80
36David Smith (GBr)0:00:12.90
37Mathew Stuttard (GBr)0:00:13.00
38William Jones (GBr)0:00:13.40
39Leon Rosser (GBr)0:00:13.50
40Dan Stanbridge (GBr)0:00:13.80
41Will Soffe (GBr)
42Christopher Gallagher (GBr)0:00:14.00
43Christopher Mcglinchey (Irl)0:00:14.10
44Jay Williamson (GBr)0:00:14.20
45Morgan Gulland (GBr)
46Ben Nott (GBr)0:00:14.30
47Guy Gibbs (GBr)0:00:14.40
48Joel Chidley (GBr)0:00:14.70
49Nick Geoghegan (GBr)
50Ashley Maller (GBr)0:00:14.90
51Ronan Taylor (GBr)0:00:15.00
52Alexander Evans (GBr)0:00:15.20
53Sam Wakefield (GBr)0:00:15.30
54Nathan Vials (GBr)0:00:15.40
55Robert Williams (GBr)0:00:15.60
56James Stock (GBr)
57Dan Sheridan (Irl)0:00:16.00
58Sam Maddison (GBr)0:00:16.20
59Daniel Haines (GBr)
60Oliver Morris (GBr)0:00:16.30
61Michael Jones (GBr)0:00:16.40
62Robert Young (GBr)0:00:16.80
63Joe Flanagan (GBr)0:00:17.00
64Liam Little (GBr)
65Dale Russell (GBr)0:00:17.10
66Adam Price (GBr)0:00:17.40
67Simon Stuttard (GBr)0:00:17.50
68Nigel Page (GBr)0:00:17.60
69Alexandre Moos (Swi)0:00:17.80
70Oliver Carter (GBr)
71Sam Webster (GBr)0:00:17.90
72Isaac Anderson (GBr)
73Perry Gardener (GBr)
74Glenroy Martin (GBr)0:00:18.00
75Brad Mather (GBr)0:00:18.30
76Callum Dew (GBr)0:00:18.60
77Ashley Mullane (GBr)
78Cameron Cornforth (Irl)0:00:18.80
79Jamie Johnson (GBr)0:00:18.90
80George Belk (GBr)0:00:19.00
81Thomas Pollock (GBr)0:00:19.30
82Grant Boyce (GBr)
83James Ramsay (GBr)0:00:20.00
84Kurtis Knowles (GBr)0:00:20.10
85Duncan Ferris (GBr)0:00:20.30
86Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:20.40
87Christopher Foster (GBr)0:00:20.70
88Ed Thomsett (GBr)0:00:20.80
89James Flinders (GBr)0:00:20.90
90Andrew Weeding (GBr)
91Ben Lovell (GBr)0:00:21.00
92Alastair Parkin (GBr)
93Russ Clark (GBr)
94Sam Marzetti (GBr)0:00:21.20
95Jamie Scott (GBr)
96Ben Deakin (GBr)
97Chris Charles (GBr)
98Simon Parsons (GBr)0:00:21.30
99John Owen (GBr)
100Jim Shaw (GBr)0:00:21.40
101Jake Ward (GBr)0:00:21.50
102Thomas Owens (GBr)
103Curtis Saunders (Can)0:00:21.70
104Gareth Weston (GBr)0:00:22.00
105James Metcarfe (GBr)0:00:22.10
106Sean Davies (GBr)
107Benjamin Worrall (GBr)0:00:22.20
108Oliver Hooper (GBr)0:00:22.40
109James Coneron (GBr)0:00:22.50
110Andrew Farley (GBr)0:00:22.60
111Michael Vickers (GBr)
112David Kynaston (GBr)
113Micky Boswell (GBr)0:00:22.70
114Jack Bell (GBr)0:00:22.80
115Patrick Campbell-Jenner (GBr)
116Ian Stark (GBr)0:00:23.10
117Thomas Davies (GBr)0:00:23.20
118Billy Matthews (GBr)
119Daniel Downey (GBr)
120Ewan Findlay (GBr)0:00:23.30
121Brad Sheehan (GBr)0:00:23.40
122Adam Page (GBr)
123Steven Jones (GBr)0:00:23.60
124Simon Aplin (GBr)
125Matthew Davies (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Manon Carpenter (GBr)0:02:52.00
2Rachel Atherton (GBr)0:00:00.60
3Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:11.60
4Angela Coates (GBr)0:00:25.40
5Emma Wareham (GBr)0:00:25.80
6Rhian Atherton (GBr)0:00:33.10
7Traharn Chidley (GBr)0:00:38.30
8Rosie Smith (GBr)0:00:38.60
9Esther Sands (GBr)0:00:52.20
DNFEleanor Maxfield (GBr)

Latest on Cyclingnews