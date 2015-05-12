Video: Team SmartStop's no-holds-barred approach to the Tour of California
'Our riders and our team have forced everyone else to try a little harder,' says director Creed
Team SmartStop is known for being one of the most aggressive and cagey teams on the American bike racing scene. This year alone, the Continental outfit have garnered wins at the professional criterium championships with Eric Marcotte, who also won the road title last year, and the overall title at the Tour of the Gila with Rob Britton.
The team's no-holds-barred approach to bike racing extends into the Tour of California this week as they race some of the top teams in the world. In our latest video, director Mike Creed spoke with Cyclingnews after the second stage about the team's strategy and how he prepares his riders for the big races.
"I don't hire wallflowers. I'm not a wallflower," Creed said. "I don't mind losing, hey, you lose most of the time but I just want to make sure that we lose in a very combative and very smart way. I think that our riders and our team have forced everyone else to try a little harder."
