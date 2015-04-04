Video: Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma K8-S

Image 1 of 5 Team Sky's bike for the cobbled classics, the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 5 The Pinarello DOGMA K8-S runs Shimano Dura Ace (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 3 of 5 The Pinarello DOGMA K8-S that Team Sky will use in Flanders and Roubaix (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com) Image 4 of 5 The new Pinarello DOGMA K8-S for Team Sky (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 5 Thomas, Puccio and Rowe training on the Pinarello DOGMA K8-S (Image credit: Team Sky)

On Thursday Team Sky, in conjunction with Jaguar, unveiled the new Pinarello Dogma K8-S for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. The bike is set to feature on the cobbles of this year’s Tour de France, but Bradley Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe will be among the first Team Sky riders to race the bike this weekend in Flanders.

The new bike, with a claimed raw frame weight of 900g, has a bespoke mechanical rear suspension system called the DSS 1.0 – Dogma Suspension System – that features a miniature rear shock and flexible flat carbon chainstays that Pinarello believes “creates a revolutionary pivot point for the perfect riding comfort over the cobbles of northern Belgium and France."

At the unveiling of the new bike Cyclingnews spoke to Pinarello’s Massimo Poloniato, Team Sky’s Carsten Jeppesen and Jaguar’s Tim Donovan from the vehicle dynamics team to talk about the new design, rider feedback and how the bike will handle in the cobbled classics.

