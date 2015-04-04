Video: Team Sky's Pinarello Dogma K8-S
Cyclingnews speaks to Team Sky, Pinarello and Jaguar about the new bike
On Thursday Team Sky, in conjunction with Jaguar, unveiled the new Pinarello Dogma K8-S for the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. The bike is set to feature on the cobbles of this year’s Tour de France, but Bradley Wiggins, Geraint Thomas and Luke Rowe will be among the first Team Sky riders to race the bike this weekend in Flanders.
The new bike, with a claimed raw frame weight of 900g, has a bespoke mechanical rear suspension system called the DSS 1.0 – Dogma Suspension System – that features a miniature rear shock and flexible flat carbon chainstays that Pinarello believes “creates a revolutionary pivot point for the perfect riding comfort over the cobbles of northern Belgium and France."
At the unveiling of the new bike Cyclingnews spoke to Pinarello’s Massimo Poloniato, Team Sky’s Carsten Jeppesen and Jaguar’s Tim Donovan from the vehicle dynamics team to talk about the new design, rider feedback and how the bike will handle in the cobbled classics.
