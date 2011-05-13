Mike Mckay appointed CEO of GreenEdge

Shayne Bannan posses in front of the Greenedge Cycling van. (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

The GreenEdge Cycling Team is moving fast, and following their announcements of partnerships with Santini and Scott Sports, have announced the appointment of the double Olympic gold medallist, Mike McKay, as their new CEO.

McKay competed for Australia in four Olympic Games, from 1992 to 2004 as a rower, winning his two golds as captain of the Coxless Four team (the 'Oarsome Foursome') in ’92 and ’96, and gold and a bronze medals as part of the Eight in ’00 and ’04.

GreenEdge is aiming to be the first Australian team to get UCI WorldTour status, and to ride in the 2012 Tour de France

"One of our priorities is to ensure our riders have support beyond the bike to prepare for life after their racing careers", says Shayne Bannan, the GreenEdge General Manager, General Manager and former High Performance Director of Cycling Australia.

'As someone to set an example for our riders I can't think of anyone better than Mike who won Olympic gold medals while completing a MBA. Beyond his business acumen that alone brings a lot to our team and its ethos."





McKay himself sees Australian national pride as a key part of the GreenEdge vision.



