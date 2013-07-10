Video: Schleck on the ITT and the overall

Image 1 of 3 Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) near the finish in Ax 3 Domaines (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 A relaxed Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) before the start. (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Andy Schleck talks to Cyclingnews prior to the start of stage 9 (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After 10 days of racing at the Tour de France, Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) heads into the first individual time trial of the race in 15th place overall, four minutes down on race leader Chris Froome (Team Sky).

Since Corsica, Schleck has ridden a steady but unspectacular Tour, itself no mean feat given the long and arduous road back to recovery and fitness he has had to endure over the last 18 months.

Heading into Wednesday's time trial to Mont-Saint-Michel, Schleck spoke exclusively to Cyclingnews about his aspirations for the individual test as well as his hopes for the overall.