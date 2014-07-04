Video: Sagan to defend green jersey at the Tour de France

Image 1 of 3 Peter Sagan and Cannondale presented to the crowd (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Peter Sagan rides into the team presentation on a custom painted bike (Image credit: ASO/X.Bourgois) Image 3 of 3 Peter Sagan in the podium (Image credit: Sirotti)

Cannondale’s Peter Sagan will begin the defence of his green jersey tomorrow when the Tour de France begins in Leeds.

Sagan is the overwhelming favourite to take the points jersey for the third year running and was in a confident mood at the team’s press conference. Despite being seen as one of the strongest contenders, Sagan was cautious about his chances.

“I don’t know. We can see the favourites, me for sure because I have won two times in the last two years, but it is the Tour de France and nobody knows what will happen. In the stages, we will see day-by-day how it is going and then we will see who is the favourite for the green jersey,” he said.

Yet again, Sagan will ride the race with a custom paint job on his bike. However, Cannondale have gone the whole nine yards this year and kitted out the team with a custom paint job of their frames. Sagan explained the reasoning behind his choice.

“It’s Wolverine because he regenerates quickly and it’s a nice movie.”