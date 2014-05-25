Video: Roche eager to attack again in Giro d'Italia
Irish rider to also support Majka
After dropping out of the overall picture at the Giro d’Italia, Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) has concentrated on breakaways and supporting the team’s podium contender Rafal Majka.
Related Articles
On stage 14 to Oropa Roche went on the attack, succeeding in making it into a major break for the second time in the race. The Irishman was part of a 21-man move that went clear in the opening stages and built up a lead of over ten minutes as the race moved into the mountains.
On the penultimate climb, and with attacks coming from the maglia rosa contenders, Roche slipped clear of the remnants of the break and soloed over the Belmonte.
He held a slender lead on the descent but despite his best efforts was caught before the final climb. In the end Roche had to settle for fifth on the stage, 22 seconds behind winner Enrico Battaglin.
After the stage Roche spoke to Cyclingnews about his day out on the attack and his hopes for the final week in which he’ll try again from a break but also support Majka. The Polish rider sits third on GC and currently leads the white jersey competition.
Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy