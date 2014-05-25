Video: Roche eager to attack again in Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 5 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 5 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 5 Rigoberto Uran (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) and Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Daniel Moreno (Katusha) Georg Preidler (Giant-Shimano), Francesco Bongiorno (Bardiani) and Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

After dropping out of the overall picture at the Giro d’Italia, Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) has concentrated on breakaways and supporting the team’s podium contender Rafal Majka.

On stage 14 to Oropa Roche went on the attack, succeeding in making it into a major break for the second time in the race. The Irishman was part of a 21-man move that went clear in the opening stages and built up a lead of over ten minutes as the race moved into the mountains.

On the penultimate climb, and with attacks coming from the maglia rosa contenders, Roche slipped clear of the remnants of the break and soloed over the Belmonte.

He held a slender lead on the descent but despite his best efforts was caught before the final climb. In the end Roche had to settle for fifth on the stage, 22 seconds behind winner Enrico Battaglin.

After the stage Roche spoke to Cyclingnews about his day out on the attack and his hopes for the final week in which he’ll try again from a break but also support Majka. The Polish rider sits third on GC and currently leads the white jersey competition.

Click here to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel.

