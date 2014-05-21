Video: Nicolas Roche's outlook on the Giro d'Italia

Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Having seen his GC hopes disappear on stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia when he was forced to wait 15 minutes for a new bike after a mass-pile up, Nicolas Roche (Tinkoff-Saxo) has turned his attention to helping teammate Rafał Majka secure a good overall position when the race finishes in Trieste on June 1.

Having enjoyed three "incredible" days in Ireland, Roche's Giro didn't quite go to plan when the racing resumed in Italy but the 29-year-old is still keen to animate the race.

As he tries to seize the right opportunity, Roche will be looking to make his way into the breakaway "sooner or later."

Watch the video below to find out Roche's outlook on the Giro.

