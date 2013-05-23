Video: Reactions after the Giro mountain time trial
Vande Velde, Kessiakoff and Popovych talk to Cyclingnews
The final time trial of this year’s Giro d’Italia took place on Thursday with the riders individually riding from Mori to Polsa for 20.6 mostly uphill kilometres.
At the finish line in Polsa, Cyclingnews caught up with Christian Vande Velde (Garmin-Sharp), Fredrik Kessiakoff (Astana), Koen de Kort (Argos Shimano), Yaroslav Popovych (RadioShack Leopard), Dominique Rollin (FDJ) and Cameron Wurf (Cannondale) about their day in the saddle.
