Video: RadioShack Leopard at the Giro d'Italia

RadioShack Leopard has fielded a squad balanced between youth and experience at the 2013 Giro d'Italia and in this exclusive video Cyclingnews goes behind the scenes to speak with the riders about the chemistry and camaraderie necessary to make one's way through a Grand Tour.

The squad's youth division is highlighted by George Bennett (23), making his Grand Tour debut, as well as Jesse Sergent (24) and Giacomo Nizzolo (24), each with one Giro d'Italia under their belts, plus Nelson Oliveira (24) with a Giro and Vuelta finish in his palmares.

"We've got a lot of young guys - four of us - and we've got a few old guys," said Bennett. "So the young guys are there for morale, helping each other through, and the old guys have the experience and have done enough Grand Tours and know what we're going through."

On the other end of the experience spectrum are seasoned pros such as Danilo Hondo, Yaroslav Popovych and Hayden Roulston who provide insight into their role on the squad plus some lighthearted commentary about their teammates' personalities and sleeping habits.

After three stages of the Giro d'Italia RadioShack Leopard's GC hopeful Robert Kiserlovski, 10th overall at the 2010 Giro, is in 18th overall at one minute.