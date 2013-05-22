Video: Dirk Demol on RadioShack Leopard's Giro d'Italia campaign

Image 1 of 4 Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 2 of 4 A RadioShack Leopard mechanic preps a bike for Sunday's team time trial stage at the Giro. (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com) Image 3 of 4 Tiago Machado (Radioshack) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 4 George Bennett (RadioShack Leopard) is making his Grand Tour debut at the 2013 Giro (Image credit: Laura Fletcher / cassettemedia.com)

Getting a team to and through a Grand Tour can be likened to a military operation.

In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, RadioShack Leopard directeur sportif Dirk Demol takes us through the staff and roster of the team at the Giro d’Italia whose general classification hopes are in the hands of Robert Kiserlovski, currently on the edge of the top-10.

"When we talk about the climbs, Robert must be helped by Tiago Machado and George Bennett who are both climbing good," Demol says.

"Then we also have some experienced guys like [Yaroslav] Popovych..."

For an insight into the RadioShack Leopard Giro d’Italia campaign, click on the video below.