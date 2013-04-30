Kišerlovski leads RadioShack Leopard at Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 2 of 4 Robert Kiserlovski (RadioShack Leopard) rides to a third place result in the Tour de Romandie prologue. (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Tiago Machado (Radioshack) (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 4 of 4 Yaroslav Popovych has a discussion with his directeur (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Robert Kišerlovski's move to RadioShack Leopard has been rewarded with leadership for the Giro d'Italia starting this Saturday in Naples.

The Croatian shifted from Astana at the end of the 2012 season and in 2010 while with Liquigas, finished a career-best 10th overall at the Italian Grand Tour. Most recently, Kišerlovski had been in fourth overall on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Romandie before losing 10 places over the final stage individual time trial to eventually finish 2:54 down on the winning time of Chris Froome (Sky).

Hoping to join Kišerlovski at the pointy end of GC will be climbing specialist Tiago Machado, Nelson Oliveira and Yaroslav Popovych.

Three New Zealanders feature in the nine-man squad - Hayden Roulston, Jesse Sergent and George Bennett.

Veteran sprinter Danilo Hondo meanwhile, will be charged with aiding the hopes of Giacomo Nizzolo on the flat stages.

The full squad: George Bennett, Danilo Hondo, Robert Kišerlovski, Tiago Machado, Giacomo Nizzolo, Nelson Oliveira, Yaroslav Popovych, Hayden Roulston and Jesse Sergent