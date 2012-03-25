Video: On the startline of Gent-Wevelgem with Taylor Phinney

Image 1 of 3 American Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 3 The USA's Taylor Phinney (BMC) (Image credit: Mark Robinson) Image 3 of 3 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) made his Classics debut (Image credit: Jered Gruber)

Having missed the entire Classics campaign in 2011 through injury, Taylor Phinney (BMC) was amongst the starters at Gent-Wevelgem.

The second-year pro has been earmarked as a Classics star of the future, having won the under-23 Paris-Roubaix twice in his early years.

Now with BMC, Phinney has a number of Classics stars to look to for guidance but today he’s aiming to remain at the front, and possible slip away in an early break.

In this exclusive video with Cyclingnews he also talks about the possibility of being a leadout man for Thor Hushovd should be survive until the final stages of the race.