Trending

Phinney ready to fulfill his promise

US rider says second year with BMC will bring the best out of him

Image 1 of 3

The USA's Taylor Phinney (BMC)

The USA's Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Mark Robinson)
Image 2 of 3

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 3

Taylor Phinney (BMC)

Taylor Phinney (BMC)
(Image credit: Sonja Csury)

After displaying prodigious talent as a teenager, Taylor Phinney has long been identified as the next big thing in US cycling. After a meteoric rise to fame that included a host of world and national junior championships on the track and victory in the U23 race at Paris-Roubaix in 2010 in Livestrong Trek colours, much was expected of him when he signed to race for BMC last year.

Related Articles

Phinney happy with first Grand Tour

Phinney: I’m gunning for that one US Olympic time trial spot

Taylor Phinney makes donation to Davis Phinney Foundation

But not everything went to plan in his debut season as a full-time professional. By his own admission, the 21-year-old from Boulder wasn't fully prepared for the step-up and didn't find his feet until late in the year. But he is confident that it will be a different story this time round and claims that he is "excited" rather than "stressed" as he begins his season at the Tour of Qatar.

"Compared to last year I think that having a full year underneath me as a pro has been really important and I’m a lot more relaxed," he told Cyclingnews. "Last year I had a couple of knee problems and I didn’t really know what was required during the winter to get myself into the best shape mentally and physically.

"Having a season with 70 plus race days under my belt has made a huge difference. My busiest year before that was around half that number, so last season was a big step up for me and I don't think I was truly ready for it."

Up until that point Phinney's reputation in the sport had climbed every year, so hearing murmurs of doubt from the press was a new sensation for him. Having come out the other side, does he feel that he has a score to settle with both himself and some of the critics that came out of the woodwork in the early part of last year?

"I don’t really feel I have that much of a score to settle," he said. "I got back up on my feet quite well in the latter part of 2011. I had a good show at the ENECO Tour in August and then a decent time trial in the Vuelta. I got further than I thought I would in that race and it gave me confidence. I just need to keep progressing from those performances and keep improving. I feel that I am in good shape to do that.

"Happiness and stress levels are a huge factor in a rider’s performance. Generally I’d say my stress levels are a lot lower now and happiness is much higher, and that has helped me to have fun at these races as opposed to being nervous about them. I have really been looking forward to racing with Thor [Hushovd] and Phil [Philippe Gilbert], who are two of my huge idols when I think about my favourite riders on the peloton. Being be able to race alongside them is a huge thrill.

"This time round everything is more familiar. I know people on the peloton and have made a lot of friends now. I am able to be more social and hang out with the guys a bit more. I’m really excited to be here in Qatar and I know Eddy Merckx puts on a really good race every year. I missed it last time but I’m glad to be back."