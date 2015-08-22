Video: On-board with Tinkoff-Saxo ahead of Vuelta a Espana
Sagan and Majka have fun during pre-race training
With Alberto Contador taking a much deserved rest, Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka are shouldering the hopes of Tinkoff-Saxo at the Vuelta a España. Majka will be looking to improve on his 19th place of two years ago while Sagan is targeting stage wins as he prepares for the World Championships.
Related Articles
If they were feeling the pressure, it didn’t show as they enjoyed a few laughs during the team’s pre-race training.
Watch the below video for on-board footage of Sagan and Majka in training and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy