Video: On-board with Tinkoff-Saxo ahead of Vuelta a Espana

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) is making his return to the Vuelta
Peter Sagan looks relaxed on the rest day.
Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo)

With Alberto Contador taking a much deserved rest, Peter Sagan and Rafal Majka are shouldering the hopes of Tinkoff-Saxo at the Vuelta a España. Majka will be looking to improve on his 19th place of two years ago while Sagan is targeting stage wins as he prepares for the World Championships.

If they were feeling the pressure, it didn’t show as they enjoyed a few laughs during the team’s pre-race training.

