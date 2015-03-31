Video: On-board with MTN-Qhubeka at Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 5 Łukasz Wiśniowski and Martin Velits (Etixx-Quick Step) hit the deck (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 2 of 5 Kristian Sbaragli (MTN - Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Michael Schär (BMC) helped out of the ditch he crashed into (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa) Image 4 of 5 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) just seconds before being blown off his bike (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Gert Steegmans can only watch his bike fall into the water after dropping it (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 2015 edition of Gent-Wevelgem will be a race that will last long in the memory of those who watched it and even longer for those who rode it. The race saw a huge number of crashes as riders were buffeted by the strong winds, with some blown off the road and into the ditch. Race winner Luca Paolini (Katusha) ended up on the tarmac twice before he rode away for victory in the final kilometres, while third placed Geraint Thomas suffered a spectacular fall caused by the wind.

MTN-Qhubeka rider Kristian Sbaragli was one of large number of riders that called it a day before the finish line, but before he climbed off an on-bike camera captured some of the carnage out on the road.

Watch the full video below and to subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here.