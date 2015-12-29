Video of blindfolded Movistar mechanic building a bike - News Shorts

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan wins the UCI World Championship Road Race in Richmond. Image 2 of 4 Bjorn Leukemans (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) (Image credit: KRamon) Image 3 of 4 Jolien D'hoore (Belgium) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 The Movistar team in the TTT (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Movistar Team Video - Building a bike in the dark

Movistar Team released a new video featuring their team mechanic building a team issued bike with his eyes blindfolded. The video, which appeared on Youtube, explains that "The mechanic of the best team in the world is capable of riding (building) a bike with his eyes closed."

In the video, the mechanic blindfolds himself and begins putting together Andrey Amador's Movistar Team issued Canyon bike. He starts with the bottom bracket, cranks and chain rings and then moves on to adding the pedals, cables and makes seat tube adjustments. He then attaches the frame to the fork and adjusts the steer tube, headset and handlebars, finishing the project by putting the wheels on the bike.

The video ends with the riders on the Movistar Team, including Nairo Quintana, taking off their blindfolds with a slogan that reads, "Now it's up to them, and they are prepared."

Peter Sagan wins Slovakia’s Sportsman of the Year Award

World champion Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) has added another award to his collection this year, capping off the 2015 season as Slovakia’s Sportsman of the Year. The trophy is awarded to the best Slovak athletes following a vote by the Club of Sports Journalists of the Slovak Syndicate of Journalists.

It is the second time Sagan has won the award, also bringing home to distinguished title in 2013.

This year, 114 journalists voted for the individual athlete and the team awards. Sagan won the individual athlete category and the national soccer team won the team category.

Leukemans forced into retirement

Bjorn Leukemans has been forced to call time on his career after not being able to secure a new contract for 2016. The 38-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Belgian Pro Continental outfit Wanty-Groupe Gobert, but has not been offered a renewal.

"I deserved a better farewell," he said at a news conference, according to Sporza. "I'd really like to have raced in 2016, but some people have it otherwise.

"At Wanty-Groupe Gobert there has been no proposal. Both in Wallonia and in the Flemish races I managed well, but only winning counts. And sadly I never succeeded in a Classic."

Leukemnas has finished fourth at both Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders over the course of his 12-year career, and he has supported both Tom Boonen and Philippe Gilbert to World Championships road race victories.

D'hoore sweeps Belgian track titles

Jolien D'hoore has earned a small but significant boost ahead of a hugely important 2016 season, by taking a clean sweep of titles in the Belgian Individual Track Championships this weekend.

The 25-year-old won the Scratch Race and the 500 metre time trial on Saturday at the Vlaamse Wielercentrum Eddy Merckx in Gent, before taking the Points Race and Individual Pursuit on Sunday to complete a haul of four driekleur jerseys. It bodes well as the Belgian, who shone on the road this year, approaches her major objective of 2016: the track at the Olympic Games in Rio.

“I'm very pleased with my racing this past weekend,” D’hoore said in a statement from the Wiggle Honda team. “It's always good for the confidence to get a few wins in between my preparations for Rio. I haven't targeted the Belgian Championships, which means I still had to do some heavy gym sessions last week, but luckily it didn't stop me to go for victory.

“It's always nice to ride a track race at home especially because my family was there to support me. I spend a lot of time all over the world so it's nice to come back to your home track and being able to race in front of your family and friends. Now I will enjoy some family time before the last World Cup in Hong Kong.”