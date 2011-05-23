Video: Millar and Le Mevel suffer but enjoy the Giro mountains

David Millar (Garmin - Cervelo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

David Millar (Garmin-Cervelo) described stage 15 of the Giro d'Italia as epic, admitting he felt like racing pioneer Octave Lapize, who won the 1909 Tour de France and accused the race organisers of being assassins while riding the Col de la Tourmalet.

"It's cycling on an epic scale. It's classic Giro. I suppose we can't really complain because we kind of sign up for it but it is madness."

Christophe Le Mevel suffered but was still smiling when he made it to the Garmin-Cervelo team bus. His suffering was less than many of his teammates after finishing 21st on the stage, 10:03 behind Contador.

