Video: Michael Matthews' Giro d'Italia Scott race bike

Image 1 of 4 Michael Matthews' pink Scott for stage three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Red, white, green, and pink somehow just seem to look right together (Image credit: Jonny Irick) Image 3 of 4 Michael Matthews has a special pink Scott for his stint in the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Michael Matthews is getting used to this pink jersey lark (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Australian Michael Matthews has been riding a "one of a kind" pink Scott Foil during the first week of the Giro d'Italia. His Orica-GreenEdge team arranged a bike for the maglia rosa as sports director Matt White was confident of victory in the team time trial in Belfast and persuaded Scott to build this special bike for Matthews. Thankfully for White, the team won and his decision to have a custom bike built was vindicated.

Cyclingnews caught up with Dan Jones, who produces the "Backstage Pass" videos for the team, to find out what the custom features of the bike are and how quickly the bike was made up for the team.

On the bike's top tube is a stage-by-stage break down of the race including the climbs encountered each day with "dots" representing climbs, a 2014 Giro d'Italia logo and a UCI approved logo. Watch the video below to find out more about the bike and what Matthews will have to do to keep after the race.

