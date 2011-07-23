Video: Merckx talks about a spectacular couple of days in the Alps

Eddy Merckx was on hand to congratulate Andy Schleck. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Five-time Tour de France champion Eddy Merckx was full of praise for the spectacle taking place at this year's Tour de France. The Belgian was particularly impressed with the efforts of Alberto Contador (SaxoBank-Sungard), Andy Schleck (Leopard-Trek) and Cadel Evans (BMC).

"What Contador did today was amazing," Merckx said to Cyclingnews. "Okay, he didn't win the stage, but to go out and attack from so far out was incredible."

"Even Evans on the Galibier - after the bike change, it was very special."

Merckx also explained that while Voeckler's ride in the Tour had been 'gutsy', the French could look to stage winner Pierre Rolland for future Grand Tour success.

