Video: Meet Nicole Allan, directeur sportif with MTN-Qhubeka

Image 1 of 2 James Tennent (Team MTN Qhubeka) celebrates his stage win. (Image credit: Pierre Carrey) Image 2 of 2 MTN-Qhubeka DS, Nicole Allan (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka)

There is no single woman working as a directeur sportif in the the world's best teams. Cyclingnews met one who might be the exemption at the recent Tour of Rwanda - Nicole Allan, who at age 28 is a directeur sportif with South African team MTN-Qhubeka.

Having completed a sports science honors degree, Allan joined MTN-Qhubeka last season.

Allan spends most of her time working with the mountain bike team however in 2012 she is poised to work with the team's new directeur sportif, Jens Zemke at some European road races.

Giving an insight into her unique role, Allan tells Cyclingnews that as a woman it's about earning the respect of her male counterparts.