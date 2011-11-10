MTN Qhubeka team looks toward 2012

Adrien Niyonshuti chases Burry Stander (Image credit: Zoon Cronje)

The MTN Qhubeka team generally will focus on the South African MTN Marathon National Series and the Absa Cape Epic as core races for 2012 while one of its stars, Adrien Niyonshuti, prepares to be the first ever Rwandan mountain biker at the Olympic Games in London next August.

Jacques Janse van Rensburg and Niyonshuti have just completed their first mountain bike team event together, the Cape Pioneer Trek, and the duo performed well. They will continue to fine-tune their teamwork as the Cape Epic approaches in late March.

Karien van Jaarsveld will join the women's team. As the 2011 South African Marathon Champion and 2011 Absa Cape Epic women's team winner, she will aim for further podiums and victories.

Team MTN Qhubeka is a multi-disciplinary African team for men's and women's road, mountain bike and BMX racing.. "Qhubeka" means "to move forward" in Nguni. Altogether, its riders have garnered 390 victories since 2008, including a myriad of national and continental championships.