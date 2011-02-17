Video: McQuaid's reaction to Contador decision
UCI president disappointed with Spanish political pressure
Pat McQuaid has commented on the Spanish Cycling Federation’s decision to clear Alberto Contador of doping.
The UCI president, who is currently attending the Tour of Oman, criticised the intervention of Spanish politicians in the affair. "I can't give a personal opinion until the whole affair is finished and it's not finished yet," McQuaid told media at the Tour of Oman.
