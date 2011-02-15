Video: Phinney relaxed before BMC race debut in Tour of Oman

Taylor Phinney is looking forward to a big season with BMC. (Image credit: Barry Ryan)

Taylor Phinney will make his debut with BMC at the Tour of Oman but true to character, the talented American is relaxed and looking forward to pinning on his first race number as a member of a major ProTeam.

Phinney rode the Tour of Qatar with the Trek-Livestrong last year, taking three top ten placing in sprint finishes but was forced to miss this year's race after a hamstring injury disrupted his pre-season training.

He has now recovered but is a little cautious about targeting the 18.5km time trial on stage five, that is likely to decide the overall winner of the Tour of Oman. He explains that his major goal is to catch up on his early season form before heading into the spring classics.