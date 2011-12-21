Video: Lefevere on Omega Pharma-Quick Step ambitions

Image 1 of 4 General manager Patrick Lefevere at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step Cycling Team press conference (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 4 The 2012 kit for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 4 Bessel Kok and Zdenek Bakala answer questions at the Omega Pharma-Quick Step press conference. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 4 The 2012 kit for Omega Pharma-Quick Step. (Image credit: Photopress.be)

Omega Pharma-Quick Step is aiming to be cycling’s number one ranked team in the future but Patrick Lefevere is aware that such lofty ambitions will take time if the squad is going to rely on their existing talent and not just the cheque book of its major backer, Zdenek Bakala.



In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Lefevere talks about the team and its goals. Having signed Tony Martin from HTC-Highroad and Levi Leipheimer from RadioShack, the new team has a new face, as it aims to combine both its heritage as a Classics squad, with ambitions in stage races and Grand Tours.

