Video: Lefevere on Omega Pharma-Quick Step ambitions
Team aims to be world number 1
Omega Pharma-Quick Step is aiming to be cycling’s number one ranked team in the future but Patrick Lefevere is aware that such lofty ambitions will take time if the squad is going to rely on their existing talent and not just the cheque book of its major backer, Zdenek Bakala.
In this exclusive video for Cyclingnews, Lefevere talks about the team and its goals. Having signed Tony Martin from HTC-Highroad and Levi Leipheimer from RadioShack, the new team has a new face, as it aims to combine both its heritage as a Classics squad, with ambitions in stage races and Grand Tours.
