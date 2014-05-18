Video: Kiserlovski reacts to Giro d'Italia stage 8

Image 1 of 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 3 Robert Kiserlovski and Janez Brajkovic (Image credit: Susanne Goetze) Image 3 of 3 Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Robert Kiserlovski (Trek Factory Racing) came close to taking his first individual Grand Tour stage, but had to settle for second when he was out-sprinted by Diego Ulissi on Montecopiolo.

Cyclingnews caught up with him after stage 8 of the Giro d'Italia, in this exclusive video.

“It was a really, really hard stage and after a really hard week and the rain, first in Ireland and now in Italy,” Kiserlovski told Cyclingnews. “We have made nearly 700km in three days and now this hard stage 8 and tomorrow is hard too. Today I am happy and I go day by day and we will see. I hope that I can make it too the end.”

Kiserlovski’s only victory of the last four years is his own national championships last season. However, this season has got off to a good start with top 10s at Tirreno-Adriatico and the Volta a Catalunya. He’s a former top 10 finisher at the Giro d’Italia, but the Croatian rider was reluctant to look speculate how he would fair in this year’s race.

“I am just going to take it day by day. I think it’s a really hard Giro and I think that in the last week we will be everywhere,” explained Kiserlovski.

