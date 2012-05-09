Video: Jack Bauer discusses Garmin-Barracuda's Giro d'Italia stage victory
Team time trial win puts Navardauskas in maglia rosa
Stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia was a momentous day for Garmin-Barracuda as the US-based ProTeam proved its team time trial might in Verona. Not only did the team win the stage, but 24-year-old Lithuanian Ramunas Navardauskas earned the leader's maglia rosa after the BMC Racing Team of overnight leader Taylor Phinney finished 31 seconds back in 10th place.
Garmin-Barracuda's Jack Bauer spoke to Cyclingnews after the stage win.
"It's an amazing feeling. We came here to win," Bauer said. "We always put such a lot into the event, the team time trial.
"To come off and win by such a margin is a fantastic feeling. And also to put Ramunas into the pink jersey is fantastic for the team."
The 27-year-old New Zealander also spoke about teammate Alex Rasmussen, who was highest placed on general classification amongst the Garmin-Barracuda team entering the stage but was dropped on the climb, and the team's efforts over the final 15km which cinched the stage win and pink jersey.
