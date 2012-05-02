Farrar and Hesjedal lead Garmin-Barracuda Giro team

Image 1 of 5 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 5 Top Canadian Ryder Hesjedal (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 3 of 5 Christian Vande Velde (Garmin Barracuda) (Image credit: Isabelle Duchesne) Image 4 of 5 As a native of Boulder, Peter Stetina was right at home (Image credit: Casey Gibson/Garmin) Image 5 of 5 New South Afrrican road champion Robbie Hunter (Garmin-Barracuda) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tyler Farrar and Ryder Hesjedal will lead the Garmin-Barracuda team in this month’s Giro d’Italia. The American squad will be aiming for stage wins and a high overall placing through Hesjedal, who finished in the top 10 at the Tour de France in 2010.

The team has a certain affinity with the Giro, having made its Grand Tour debut at the race in 2008. It got off to the perfect start, winning the team time trial and placing Christian Vande Velde in the maglia rosa. Vande Velde, now 35, returns this year as the team’s road captain and will be looking for better luck, having crashed out of the race on two occasions in recent years.

While Hesjedal will lead the GC charge, Farrar will be looking to add to his Giro stage win tally. The American sprinter won two stages in 2010 and with Jack Bauer, Ramunas Navardauskas, Alex Rasmussen and Robbie Hunter in the team, he will be supported by a strong lead-out contingent.

Peter Stetina will return to the race after a strong ride in the top 30 ride last year, while Sebastien Rosseler will make his Grand Tour debut for the team.



