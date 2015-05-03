Video: Hofland on getting LottoNL-Jumbo off the mark in Tour de Yorkshire

Image 1 of 4 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo gets the first win of the year for his team Image 2 of 4 Team Sky and BMC Racing Team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Steven Kruijswijk was at the unveiling of the team (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 4 Chris Sutton makes a few changes to his playlist (Image credit: Cyclingnews.com)

Moreno Hofland finally got LottoNL-Jumbo’s win tally off the mark with his victory on stage two of the Tour de Yorkshire. The Dutchman outsprinted IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi to secure his and the team’s first win of 2015.

"We tried everything for a bunch sprint but I wasn't sure if the legs would be good enough because it was the first sprint in a while for me. It’s great," Hofland said at the finish.

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) retained his race lead, after winning the opening stage, and he leads Samuel Sánchez (BMC) by 10 seconds in the overall classification. Cyclingnews caught up with the Norwegian’s teammate Philip Deignan after the stage.

"It was a little bit hectic in the finishing circuits, everybody was like usual they wanted to stay up front," he said as he warmed down. "The sprinters teams helped us so it was a good day for us."

You can watch Hofland’s full reaction following his stage win along with the thoughts Deignan, Steven Kruijswijk and Chris Sutton in the below videos.

