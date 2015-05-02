Image 1 of 40 The Madison Genesis team at sign on (Image credit: ASO) Image 2 of 40 Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) in the mountains jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) in the points jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 4 of 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) collects another race leader's jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 5 of 40 Moreno Hofland (Lotto-Jumbo) enjoying his fist win of 2015 (Image credit: ASO) Image 6 of 40 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in the points jersey (Image credit: ASO) Image 7 of 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) spends his first day as race leader (Image credit: ASO) Image 8 of 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) with Thomas Voeckler and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) (Image credit: ASO) Image 9 of 40 Thomas Voeckler and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) (Image credit: ASO) Image 10 of 40 Former teammates Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) and race leader Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) (Image credit: ASO) Image 11 of 40 Team Sky at the sign on (Image credit: ASO) Image 12 of 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) is also leading the points competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 40 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) leads the overall at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 40 Hofland takes the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 40 Hofland wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 40 The peloton ride past Beverley Cathedral on stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire Image 18 of 40 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) Image 19 of 40 Selfies on the start line with Bradley Wiggins Image 20 of 40 Wiggins has a word with his team Image 21 of 40 Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 bunch sprint Image 22 of 40 Wiggins and Nordhaug off the start line during stage 2 Image 23 of 40 Moreno Hofland (Lotto NL- Jumbo) wins the bunch sprint Image 24 of 40 Nordhaug wears the leader's jersey into finale Image 25 of 40 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo gets the first win of the year for his team Image 26 of 40 The Great Britain national team (Image credit: ASO) Image 27 of 40 Team Europcar with mountains classification leader Perrig Quéméneur on stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 28 of 40 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) waves from the stage (Image credit: ASO) Image 29 of 40 Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) stage 2 winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 40 Mark McNally (Madison Genesis) was the most combative rider (Image credit: ASO) Image 31 of 40 Team Sky on the front (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 40 Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 crowds wait to see the racers (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 40 The peloton stage 2 Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 40 IAM Cycling at the front of the field (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 40 The peloton during stage 2 Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 40 IAM Cycling (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 40 The races along the Yorkshire landscape (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 40 Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Yorkshire (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 40 Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 40 Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Moreno Hofland claimed LottoNL-Jumbo’s first victory of the season when he led the Tour de Yorkshire pack into York at the end of stage 2 of the race. BMC Racing’s Greg Van Avermaet made a late solo bid for victory with a kilometre to go, but couldn’t hold off the sprinters when they opened up in the final 200 metres. Hofland proved the quickest of them, edging out IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi, with Giant-Alpecin’s Ramon Sinkeldam third.

Team Sky’s Lars-Petter Nordhaug retained the leader’s blue jersey ahead of Sunday’s concluding stage between Wakefield and Leeds. BMC’s Samuel Sánchez moved up to second place behind the Norwegian, thanks to a split in the bunch that meant that Europcar’s Thomas Voeckler lost six seconds and dropped to third on GC.

Hofland and his teammates were understandably delighted to take victory for what had been the WorldTour’s only winless squad. “We used a lot of guys chasing down the break. I was on Robert Wagner’s wheel but got near the front a bit early, so I dropped back a bit and got on Pelucchi’s wheel, which was a good wheel to be on,” said Hofland.

“I waited until I saw the 200-metre sign, opened up with all the speed I had and came past everyone. Luckily, the zero that was behind Lotto-Jumbo has now gone,” said the smiling Dutchman, who hopes his form and the motivation he gained from this success will serve him equally well when he starts the Giro d’Italia in a week’s time.

Until late in the stage, it appeared that the peloton might not have the firepower to reel some members of the day’s breakaway, which had gone clear after 5km. Initially it featured 18 riders, including Team Sky’s Philip Deignan, who was in the leading group of five that contested the stage 1 finish in Scarborough.

Sky’s GC rivals were never likely to allow Deignan any leeway, and the Irishman eventually dropped back to the peloton with nine others, leaving eight ahead of the main pack: Andy Tennant (WIGGINS), Bert De Backer (Giant-Alpecin), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen), Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Matt Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Ivar Slik (Roompot Oranje) and Mark McNally (Madison-Genesis).

McNally collected maximum points on the day’s two climbs. On the second at Fimber the break’s lead reached a maximum of 6:40. At that point Sky and then IAM Cycling began to up the pace in the peloton, cutting the break’s advantage to just over two minutes as the riders reached York for the first of two 21km laps around the city.

As the bunch closed, the break split, De Backer and the day’s most aggressive rider McNally continuing their effort into the final 11km. With 5km remaining, McNally’s ran out of juice, and De Backer continued on alone, until Cofidis’ Anthony Turgis flew out of the pack to join the Belgian, only to see the pack engulf them moments later.

With tomorrow’s tough final stage through the Pennines now certain to decide the title, race leader Nordhaug said he had spent the stage doing all he could to save his legs. “It’s going to be really hard and I expect a tough fight,” said the Sky man, who leads Sánchez and Voeckler by just 10 seconds.

Watch the post-race interview with stage winner Hofland below.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 3:57:58 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 9 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 11 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 12 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 14 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 15 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh 16 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 17 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 18 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 19 Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO 20 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 21 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing 22 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 23 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 24 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing 25 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar 26 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh 27 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 28 Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 29 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 30 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS 31 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 32 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 33 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 34 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing 35 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 36 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:06 37 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 38 Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing 40 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 41 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 42 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh 43 Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain 44 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 45 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 46 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 47 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 48 Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo 49 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 50 Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh 51 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 52 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 53 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 54 Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar 55 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 56 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 57 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 58 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 59 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 60 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 61 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 62 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 63 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 64 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 65 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 66 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 67 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 68 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh 69 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 70 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 71 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 72 Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling 73 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 74 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 75 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh 76 Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling 77 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 78 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 79 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 80 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 81 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 82 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 83 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 84 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 85 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 86 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 87 Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling 88 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo 89 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 90 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 91 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 92 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 93 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 94 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 95 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 96 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:00:19 97 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:00:34 98 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:00:43 99 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 100 Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:01:02 101 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh 102 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 103 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:01:06 104 Dan Craven Nam Europcar 0:01:09 105 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:13 106 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:01:24 107 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:01:36 108 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling 109 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 110 Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS 111 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 112 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:03:09 113 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:33 114 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 115 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 116 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:05:23 117 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:06:45 118 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 0:07:25 119 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 120 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 121 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar 122 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor 123 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 124 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 125 Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO 0:08:44 126 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:11:36 127 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 128 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain 129 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:17:33 130 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh 131 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 15 pts 2 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 12 3 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 9 4 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 7 5 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 6 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 5 7 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 8 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 9 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 2 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 pts 2 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 3 3 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 2 4 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 1

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 5 pts 2 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 3 3 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 2 4 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 1

Most aggressive # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis

General classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 8:20:26 2 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 0:00:10 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 4 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:00:12 5 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 0:00:16 6 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:18 7 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 0:01:20 8 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 9 Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing 0:01:23 10 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 0:01:26 11 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 12 David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky 0:01:29 13 Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka 14 Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka 15 Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain 16 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:31 17 Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 18 Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 19 Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 20 Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing 21 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 22 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 23 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 0:02:34 24 Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh 0:02:37 25 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 26 Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh 27 Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:02:39 28 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:03:39 29 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:03:49 30 Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar 31 Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh 32 Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling 33 Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO 34 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 35 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:03:52 36 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:03:54 37 Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 0:03:55 38 Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot 39 Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing 40 Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 41 Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 42 Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS 43 Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 44 Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain 45 Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis 46 Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot 47 Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain 48 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 49 Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 50 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 51 Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor 52 Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling 53 Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 54 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 55 Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS 56 Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis 57 Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO 58 Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO 0:04:08 59 Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling 0:04:51 60 Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling 0:05:25 61 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:06:57 62 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:07:18 63 Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:07:20 64 Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:07:26 65 Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling 0:09:12 66 Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis 0:10:53 67 Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO 0:11:14 68 Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar 69 Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor 70 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 0:14:07 71 Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:14:13 72 Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh 73 Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka 0:14:41 74 Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin 0:14:51 75 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 0:14:58 76 Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing 0:15:02 77 Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling 78 Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS 79 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 0:15:07 80 Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:15:08 81 Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain 82 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar 83 Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling 84 Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar 85 Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh 86 Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis 87 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo 88 James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis 89 Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS 90 Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:15:43 91 Dan Craven Nam Europcar 0:16:11 92 Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka 0:16:38 93 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 0:16:44 94 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 0:16:50 95 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 96 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 97 Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh 98 Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 99 Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling 0:16:53 100 Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky 101 Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 0:16:56 102 Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling 103 Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot 104 Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 105 Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot 106 Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO 107 Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain 0:16:59 108 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 109 Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling 110 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 0:17:27 111 Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:33 112 Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh 0:17:52 113 Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:55 114 Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:17:59 115 Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor 0:18:06 116 Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis 0:18:17 117 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 0:18:23 118 James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO 0:18:26 119 Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor 0:18:29 120 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:21:22 121 Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS 0:21:47 122 Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor 0:22:27 123 Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky 124 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 125 Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain 0:24:18 126 Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO 0:25:34 127 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:26:25 128 Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling 0:26:38 129 Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain 130 Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh 0:34:23 131 Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor 0:34:26

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky 15 pts 2 Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo 15 3 Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar 12 4 Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling 12 5 Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot 10 6 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 7 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin 9 8 Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing 7 9 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 10 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing 7 11 Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky 6 12 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 6 13 Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot 6 14 Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar 5 15 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 16 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing 5 17 André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot 5 18 Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 4 19 Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis 3 20 Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka 3 21 Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 3 22 Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor 2 23 Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor 2 24 Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot 1 25 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1 26 Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis 1 27 George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling 1 28 Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin 1 29 Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise 1