Hofland wins stage 2 of Tour de Yorkshire
Nordhaug maintains overall race lead
Moreno Hofland claimed LottoNL-Jumbo’s first victory of the season when he led the Tour de Yorkshire pack into York at the end of stage 2 of the race. BMC Racing’s Greg Van Avermaet made a late solo bid for victory with a kilometre to go, but couldn’t hold off the sprinters when they opened up in the final 200 metres. Hofland proved the quickest of them, edging out IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi, with Giant-Alpecin’s Ramon Sinkeldam third.
Team Sky’s Lars-Petter Nordhaug retained the leader’s blue jersey ahead of Sunday’s concluding stage between Wakefield and Leeds. BMC’s Samuel Sánchez moved up to second place behind the Norwegian, thanks to a split in the bunch that meant that Europcar’s Thomas Voeckler lost six seconds and dropped to third on GC.
Hofland and his teammates were understandably delighted to take victory for what had been the WorldTour’s only winless squad. “We used a lot of guys chasing down the break. I was on Robert Wagner’s wheel but got near the front a bit early, so I dropped back a bit and got on Pelucchi’s wheel, which was a good wheel to be on,” said Hofland.
“I waited until I saw the 200-metre sign, opened up with all the speed I had and came past everyone. Luckily, the zero that was behind Lotto-Jumbo has now gone,” said the smiling Dutchman, who hopes his form and the motivation he gained from this success will serve him equally well when he starts the Giro d’Italia in a week’s time.
Until late in the stage, it appeared that the peloton might not have the firepower to reel some members of the day’s breakaway, which had gone clear after 5km. Initially it featured 18 riders, including Team Sky’s Philip Deignan, who was in the leading group of five that contested the stage 1 finish in Scarborough.
Sky’s GC rivals were never likely to allow Deignan any leeway, and the Irishman eventually dropped back to the peloton with nine others, leaving eight ahead of the main pack: Andy Tennant (WIGGINS), Bert De Backer (Giant-Alpecin), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen), Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Matt Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Ivar Slik (Roompot Oranje) and Mark McNally (Madison-Genesis).
McNally collected maximum points on the day’s two climbs. On the second at Fimber the break’s lead reached a maximum of 6:40. At that point Sky and then IAM Cycling began to up the pace in the peloton, cutting the break’s advantage to just over two minutes as the riders reached York for the first of two 21km laps around the city.
As the bunch closed, the break split, De Backer and the day’s most aggressive rider McNally continuing their effort into the final 11km. With 5km remaining, McNally’s ran out of juice, and De Backer continued on alone, until Cofidis’ Anthony Turgis flew out of the pack to join the Belgian, only to see the pack engulf them moments later.
With tomorrow’s tough final stage through the Pennines now certain to decide the title, race leader Nordhaug said he had spent the stage doing all he could to save his legs. “It’s going to be really hard and I expect a tough fight,” said the Sky man, who leads Sánchez and Voeckler by just 10 seconds.
Watch the post-race interview with stage winner Hofland below.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|3:57:58
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|9
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|11
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|12
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|14
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|15
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
|16
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|17
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|18
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|19
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
|20
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|21
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
|22
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|23
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|24
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|25
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
|26
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
|27
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|28
|Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|29
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|30
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|31
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|32
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|33
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|34
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
|35
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|36
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:06
|37
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|38
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
|40
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|41
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|42
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
|43
|Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|44
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|45
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|46
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|47
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|48
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|49
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|50
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
|51
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|52
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|53
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|54
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
|55
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|56
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|57
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|58
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|59
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|60
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|61
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|62
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|63
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|64
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|65
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|66
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|67
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|68
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
|69
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|70
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|71
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|72
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|73
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|74
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|75
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
|76
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
|77
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|78
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|79
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|80
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|81
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|82
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|83
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|84
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|85
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|86
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|87
|Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling
|88
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|89
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|90
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|91
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|92
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|93
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|94
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|95
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|96
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:00:19
|97
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:00:34
|98
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:43
|99
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|100
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:01:02
|101
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
|102
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|103
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:06
|104
|Dan Craven Nam Europcar
|0:01:09
|105
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:13
|106
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:01:24
|107
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:01:36
|108
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|109
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|110
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|111
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|112
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:03:09
|113
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:33
|114
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|115
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|116
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:05:23
|117
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:06:45
|118
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|0:07:25
|119
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|120
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|121
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
|122
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
|123
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|124
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|125
|Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
|0:08:44
|126
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:11:36
|127
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|128
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|129
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:17:33
|130
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
|131
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|15
|pts
|2
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|12
|3
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|9
|4
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|7
|5
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|6
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|7
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|8
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|9
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|10
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|pts
|2
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|3
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|4
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|5
|pts
|2
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|3
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|2
|4
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|8:20:26
|2
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|0:00:10
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:12
|5
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|0:00:16
|6
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:18
|7
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:01:20
|8
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|9
|Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
|0:01:23
|10
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:01:26
|11
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|0:01:29
|13
|Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
|14
|Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|15
|Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
|16
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|17
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|19
|Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|20
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
|21
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
|22
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|23
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|0:02:34
|24
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
|0:02:37
|25
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|26
|Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
|27
|Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|28
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:03:39
|29
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:03:49
|30
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
|31
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
|32
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|33
|Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
|34
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|35
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:03:52
|36
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:03:54
|37
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|0:03:55
|38
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
|39
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
|40
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|41
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|42
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|43
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|44
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
|45
|Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
|46
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
|47
|Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
|48
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|49
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|50
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|51
|Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
|52
|Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
|53
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|54
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|55
|Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|56
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
|57
|Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
|58
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO
|0:04:08
|59
|Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling
|0:04:51
|60
|Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
|0:05:25
|61
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:06:57
|62
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:07:18
|63
|Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:07:20
|64
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:07:26
|65
|Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling
|0:09:12
|66
|Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
|0:10:53
|67
|Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
|0:11:14
|68
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
|69
|Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
|70
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:14:07
|71
|Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:14:13
|72
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
|73
|Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:14:41
|74
|Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:51
|75
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|0:14:58
|76
|Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
|0:15:02
|77
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
|78
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|79
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|0:15:07
|80
|Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:15:08
|81
|Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
|82
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
|83
|Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|84
|Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
|85
|Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
|86
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|87
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|88
|James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
|89
|Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|90
|Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:15:43
|91
|Dan Craven Nam Europcar
|0:16:11
|92
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|0:16:38
|93
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|0:16:44
|94
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:16:50
|95
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|96
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|97
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
|98
|Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|99
|Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|0:16:53
|100
|Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
|101
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|0:16:56
|102
|Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|103
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
|104
|Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|105
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
|106
|Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
|107
|Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
|0:16:59
|108
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|109
|Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling
|110
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|0:17:27
|111
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:33
|112
|Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
|0:17:52
|113
|Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:55
|114
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:17:59
|115
|Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:18:06
|116
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:18:17
|117
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:18:23
|118
|James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
|0:18:26
|119
|Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:18:29
|120
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:21:22
|121
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|0:21:47
|122
|Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:22:27
|123
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
|124
|Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
|125
|Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
|0:24:18
|126
|Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO
|0:25:34
|127
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:26:25
|128
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
|0:26:38
|129
|Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
|130
|Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
|0:34:23
|131
|Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor
|0:34:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|15
|pts
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
|15
|3
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|12
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
|12
|5
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|10
|6
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|7
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
|9
|8
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|7
|9
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|10
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
|7
|11
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|6
|12
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|6
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
|6
|14
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|5
|15
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|16
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
|5
|17
|André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
|5
|18
|Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|4
|19
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|3
|20
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|3
|21
|Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|3
|22
|Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|23
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
|2
|24
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
|25
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|26
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|1
|27
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|1
|28
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
|1
|29
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
|10
|pts
|2
|Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis
|10
|3
|Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
|7
|4
|Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
|6
|5
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|6
|Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|4
|7
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|8
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|3
|9
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|10
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|3
|11
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
|2
|12
|David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
|2
|13
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|2
|14
|George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling
|2
|15
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS
|2
|16
|Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky
|1
|17
|Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka
|1
|18
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
|1
