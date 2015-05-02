Trending

Hofland wins stage 2 of Tour de Yorkshire

Nordhaug maintains overall race lead

Image 1 of 40

The Madison Genesis team at sign on

The Madison Genesis team at sign on
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 2 of 40

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) in the mountains jersey

Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar) in the mountains jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 3 of 40

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) in the points jersey

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) in the points jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 4 of 40

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) collects another race leader's jersey

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) collects another race leader's jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 5 of 40

Moreno Hofland (Lotto-Jumbo) enjoying his fist win of 2015

Moreno Hofland (Lotto-Jumbo) enjoying his fist win of 2015
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 6 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in the points jersey

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) in the points jersey
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 7 of 40

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) spends his first day as race leader

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) spends his first day as race leader
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 8 of 40

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) with Thomas Voeckler and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) with Thomas Voeckler and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 9 of 40

Thomas Voeckler and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler and Perrig Quéméneur (Europcar)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 10 of 40

Former teammates Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) and race leader Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)

Former teammates Bradley Wiggins (WIGGINS) and race leader Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky)
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 11 of 40

Team Sky at the sign on

Team Sky at the sign on
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 12 of 40

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) is also leading the points competition

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) is also leading the points competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) in the leader's jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) leads the overall at Tour de Yorkshire

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Team Sky) leads the overall at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Hofland takes the win

Hofland takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Hofland wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire

Hofland wins stage 2 at Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

The peloton ride past Beverley Cathedral on stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire

The peloton ride past Beverley Cathedral on stage 2 of the Tour de Yorkshire
Image 18 of 40

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)
Image 19 of 40

Selfies on the start line with Bradley Wiggins

Selfies on the start line with Bradley Wiggins
Image 20 of 40

Wiggins has a word with his team

Wiggins has a word with his team
Image 21 of 40

Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 bunch sprint

Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 bunch sprint
Image 22 of 40

Wiggins and Nordhaug off the start line during stage 2

Wiggins and Nordhaug off the start line during stage 2
Image 23 of 40

Moreno Hofland (Lotto NL- Jumbo) wins the bunch sprint

Moreno Hofland (Lotto NL- Jumbo) wins the bunch sprint
Image 24 of 40

Nordhaug wears the leader's jersey into finale

Nordhaug wears the leader's jersey into finale
Image 25 of 40

Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo gets the first win of the year for his team

Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo gets the first win of the year for his team
Image 26 of 40

The Great Britain national team

The Great Britain national team
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 27 of 40

Team Europcar with mountains classification leader Perrig Quéméneur on stage

Team Europcar with mountains classification leader Perrig Quéméneur on stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 28 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) waves from the stage

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) waves from the stage
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 29 of 40

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) stage 2 winner

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) stage 2 winner
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Mark McNally (Madison Genesis) was the most combative rider

Mark McNally (Madison Genesis) was the most combative rider
(Image credit: ASO)
Image 31 of 40

Team Sky on the front

Team Sky on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 crowds wait to see the racers

Tour de Yorkshire stage 2 crowds wait to see the racers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

The peloton stage 2 Tour de Yorkshire

The peloton stage 2 Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

IAM Cycling at the front of the field

IAM Cycling at the front of the field
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

The peloton during stage 2 Tour de Yorkshire

The peloton during stage 2 Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

IAM Cycling

IAM Cycling
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

The races along the Yorkshire landscape

The races along the Yorkshire landscape
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Yorkshire

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo) wins stage 2 at the Tour de Yorkshire
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo)

Moreno Hofland (LottoNL-Jumbo)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)

Bradley Wiggins (Team WIGGINS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Moreno Hofland claimed LottoNL-Jumbo’s first victory of the season when he led the Tour de Yorkshire pack into York at the end of stage 2 of the race. BMC Racing’s Greg Van Avermaet made a late solo bid for victory with a kilometre to go, but couldn’t hold off the sprinters when they opened up in the final 200 metres. Hofland proved the quickest of them, edging out IAM Cycling’s Matteo Pelucchi, with Giant-Alpecin’s Ramon Sinkeldam third.

Team Sky’s Lars-Petter Nordhaug retained the leader’s blue jersey ahead of Sunday’s concluding stage between Wakefield and Leeds. BMC’s Samuel Sánchez moved up to second place behind the Norwegian, thanks to a split in the bunch that meant that Europcar’s Thomas Voeckler lost six seconds and dropped to third on GC.

Hofland and his teammates were understandably delighted to take victory for what had been the WorldTour’s only winless squad. “We used a lot of guys chasing down the break. I was on Robert Wagner’s wheel but got near the front a bit early, so I dropped back a bit and got on Pelucchi’s wheel, which was a good wheel to be on,” said Hofland.

“I waited until I saw the 200-metre sign, opened up with all the speed I had and came past everyone. Luckily, the zero that was behind Lotto-Jumbo has now gone,” said the smiling Dutchman, who hopes his form and the motivation he gained from this success will serve him equally well when he starts the Giro d’Italia in a week’s time.

Until late in the stage, it appeared that the peloton might not have the firepower to reel some members of the day’s breakaway, which had gone clear after 5km. Initially it featured 18 riders, including Team Sky’s Philip Deignan, who was in the leading group of five that contested the stage 1 finish in Scarborough.

Sky’s GC rivals were never likely to allow Deignan any leeway, and the Irishman eventually dropped back to the peloton with nine others, leaving eight ahead of the main pack: Andy Tennant (WIGGINS), Bert De Backer (Giant-Alpecin), Stijn Steels (Topsport Vlaanderen), Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar), Matt Brammeier (MTN-Qhubeka), Nicolas Edet (Cofidis), Ivar Slik (Roompot Oranje) and Mark McNally (Madison-Genesis).

McNally collected maximum points on the day’s two climbs. On the second at Fimber the break’s lead reached a maximum of 6:40. At that point Sky and then IAM Cycling began to up the pace in the peloton, cutting the break’s advantage to just over two minutes as the riders reached York for the first of two 21km laps around the city.

As the bunch closed, the break split, De Backer and the day’s most aggressive rider McNally continuing their effort into the final 11km. With 5km remaining, McNally’s ran out of juice, and De Backer continued on alone, until Cofidis’ Anthony Turgis flew out of the pack to join the Belgian, only to see the pack engulf them moments later.

With tomorrow’s tough final stage through the Pennines now certain to decide the title, race leader Nordhaug said he had spent the stage doing all he could to save his legs. “It’s going to be really hard and I expect a tough fight,” said the Sky man, who leads Sánchez and Voeckler by just 10 seconds.

Watch the post-race interview with stage winner Hofland below.

To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel please click here.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo3:57:58
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot
6André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
7Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
9Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
11Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
12Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing
14Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling
15Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
16Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
17Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
18Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling
19Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
20Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing
21Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing
22Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
23Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
24Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing
25Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
26Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
27Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
28Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
29Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
30Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
31Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
32Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky
33Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin
34Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
35Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
36Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:06
37Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor
38Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
40David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky
41Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
42Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh
43Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
44Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
45Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
46Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
47Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
48Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo
49Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain
50Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
51Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
52Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
53Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis
54Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
55Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
56Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
57Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
58Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
59Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
60Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
61Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
62Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling
63Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
64Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
65Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
66Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
67Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
68Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
69Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar
70Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
71Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
72Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
73Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
74Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
75Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
76Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
77Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
78Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin
79Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
80Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
81Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
82Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
83Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
84Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
85Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
86Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS
87Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling
88Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
89Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
90Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
91James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
92Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
93Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
94Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
95Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
96Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:00:19
97Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:00:34
98Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:43
99Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot
100Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling0:01:02
101Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh
102Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain
103Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:06
104Dan Craven Nam Europcar0:01:09
105Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:13
106Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:01:24
107Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:01:36
108Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling
109James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO
110Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS
111Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor
112George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:03:09
113Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:33
114Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis
115Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
116Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:05:23
117Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:06:45
118Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky0:07:25
119Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
120Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain
121Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
122Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor
123Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO
124Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
125Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO0:08:44
126Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:11:36
127Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling
128Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
129Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:17:33
130Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh
131Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo15pts
2Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling12
3Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin9
4Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing7
5Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot6
6André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot5
7Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
8Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3
9Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor2
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis5pts
2Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
3Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
4Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis5pts
2Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
3Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS2
4Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka1

Most aggressive
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky8:20:26
2Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing0:00:10
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:12
5Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky0:00:16
6Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:18
7Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing0:01:20
8Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
9Ben Hermans (Bel) BMC Racing0:01:23
10Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor0:01:26
11Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot
12David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky0:01:29
13Stephen Cummings (GBr) MTN - Qhubeka
14Merhawi Kudus Ghebremedhin (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
15Scott Davies (GBr) Great Britain
16Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:31
17Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
19Julien Simon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
20Joseph Rosskopf (USA) BMC Racing
21Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
22Mike Teunissen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
23Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar0:02:34
24Karol Domagalski (Pol) Raleigh0:02:37
25Alex Kirsch (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
26Steven Lampier (GBr) Raleigh
27Gustav Larsson (Swe) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:02:39
28Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:03:39
29Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:49
30Thomas Boudat (Fra) Europcar
31Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Raleigh
32Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) One Pro Cycling
33Steele von Hoff (Aus) NFTO
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing
35Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:03:52
36Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis0:03:54
37Lars Van Der Haar (Ned) Giant-Alpecin0:03:55
38Berden De Vries (Ned) Team Roompot
39Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) BMC Racing
40Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
41Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
42Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS
43Martin Mortensen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
44Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Great Britain
45Michael James Northey (NZl) Madison Genesis
46Jesper Asselman (Ned) Team Roompot
47Joshua Edmondson (GBr) Great Britain
48Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
50Gerald Ciolek (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
51Kristian House (GBr) JLT Condor
52Simon Pellaud (Sui) IAM Cycling
53Joel Zangerle (Lux) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
54Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Giant-Alpecin
55Michael Thompson (GBr) Team WIGGINS
56Liam Holohan (GBr) Madison Genesis
57Ian Bibby (GBr) NFTO
58Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) NFTO0:04:08
59Patrick Schelling (Sui) IAM Cycling0:04:51
60Vicente Reynes Mimo (Esp) IAM Cycling0:05:25
61George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:06:57
62Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:07:18
63Yanto Barker (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:07:20
64Owain Doull (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:07:26
65Thomas Degand (Bel) IAM Cycling0:09:12
66Thomas Scully (NZl) Madison Genesis0:10:53
67Robert Partridge (GBr) NFTO0:11:14
68Yannick Martinez (Fra) Europcar
69Michael Cuming (GBr) JLT Condor
70Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor0:14:07
71Peter Williams (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:14:13
72Evan Oliphant (GBr) Raleigh
73Nick Dougall (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka0:14:41
74Lawson Craddock (USA) Giant-Alpecin0:14:51
75Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin0:14:58
76Rick Zabel (Ger) BMC Racing0:15:02
77Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) IAM Cycling
78Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team WIGGINS
79Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin0:15:07
80Robert Wagner (Ger) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:15:08
81Olivier Wood (GBr) Great Britain
82Cyril Gautier (Fra) Europcar
83Joshua Hunt (GBr) One Pro Cycling
84Tony Hurel (Fra) Europcar
85Bradley Morgan (GBr) Raleigh
86Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
87Maarten Wynants (Bel) Lotto NL- Jumbo
88James McLaughlin (GBr) Madison Genesis
89Bradley Wiggins (GBr) Team WIGGINS
90Iain Paton (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:15:43
91Dan Craven Nam Europcar0:16:11
92Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka0:16:38
93Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling0:16:44
94Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot0:16:50
95André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot
96Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
97Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Raleigh
98Barry Markus (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
99Chris Opie (GBr) One Pro Cycling0:16:53
100Christopher Sutton (Aus) Team Sky
101Timo Roosen (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo0:16:56
102Dexter Gardias (GBr) One Pro Cycling
103Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Team Roompot
104Dominique Rollin (Can) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
105Wesley Kreder (Ned) Team Roompot
106Dale Appleby (GBr) NFTO
107Germain Burton (GBr) Great Britain0:16:59
108Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo
109Marc Hester (Den) One Pro Cycling
110Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot0:17:27
111Amaury Capiot (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:33
112Calvin Beneke (RSA) Raleigh0:17:52
113Christopher Latham (GBr) Great Britain0:17:55
114Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:17:59
115Thomas Moses (GBr) JLT Condor0:18:06
116Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis0:18:17
117Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:18:23
118James Lowsley Williams (GBr) NFTO0:18:26
119Edward Clancy (GBr) JLT Condor0:18:29
120Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:21:22
121Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS0:21:47
122Luke Grivell-Mellor (GBr) JLT Condor0:22:27
123Nathan Earle (Aus) Team Sky
124Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky
125Mark Stewart (GBr) Great Britain0:24:18
126Tom Barras (GBr) NFTO0:25:34
127Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:26:25
128Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) IAM Cycling0:26:38
129Jake Kelly (GBr) Great Britain
130Andrew Hawdon (GBr) Raleigh0:34:23
131Graham Briggs (GBr) JLT Condor0:34:26

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky15pts
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto NL- Jumbo15
3Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar12
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) IAM Cycling12
5Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot10
6Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
7Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Giant-Alpecin9
8Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing7
9Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
10Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing7
11Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky6
12Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits6
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team Roompot6
14Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar5
15Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
16Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing5
17André Looij (Ned) Team Roompot5
18Russell Downing (GBr) Cult Energy Pro Cycling4
19Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis3
20Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka3
21Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling3
22Richard Handley (GBr) JLT Condor2
23Harry Tanfield (GBr) JLT Condor2
24Huub Duijn (Ned) Team Roompot1
25Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1
26Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis1
27George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling1
28Bert De Backer (Bel) Giant-Alpecin1
29Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Europcar10pts
2Mark McNally (GBr) Madison Genesis10
3Thomas Stewart (GBr) Madison Genesis7
4Samuel Sanchez Gonzalez (Esp) BMC Racing6
5Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
6Mark Christian (GBr) Team WIGGINS4
7Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Team Sky3
8Anthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits3
9Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
10Stijn Steels (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise3
11Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Europcar2
12David Lopez Garcia (Esp) Team Sky2
13Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits2
14George Harper (GBr) One Pro Cycling2
15Andrew Tennant (GBr) Team WIGGINS2
16Philip Deignan (Irl) Team Sky1
17Matt Brammeier (Irl) MTN - Qhubeka1
18Ivar Slik (Ned) Team Roompot1

Latest on Cyclingnews