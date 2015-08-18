USA Pro Challenge Video: Kiel Reijnen disappointing loss after team effort
'I climbed out of my skin,' Reijnen says
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to second place on Monday at the first stage of the USA Pro Challenge in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Reijnen's UHC squad took control of the peloton in the final kilometres of the race and pulled back a dangerous effort by Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Guillaume Boivin (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies.) Taylor Phinney (BMC) made a strong move in the closing meters of the race and Reijnen was not able to close the gap.
Immediately after the race Reijnen discussed his sprint and where he lost it in the last kilometre.
