USA Pro Challenge Video: Kiel Reijnen disappointing loss after team effort

Image 1 of 5 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) Image 2 of 5 Kiel Reijnen will be man to watch this week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) celebrates on the podium with Brent Bookwalter and Taylor Phinney (BMC) Image 4 of 5 Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) will be going after stage wins this week in Colorado. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 5 Kiel Reijnen (UHC) (Image credit: Emory Ball/Cyclingnews.com)

Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) sprinted to second place on Monday at the first stage of the USA Pro Challenge in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. Reijnen's UHC squad took control of the peloton in the final kilometres of the race and pulled back a dangerous effort by Rohan Dennis (BMC) and Guillaume Boivin (Optum-Kelly Benefit Strategies.) Taylor Phinney (BMC) made a strong move in the closing meters of the race and Reijnen was not able to close the gap.

Immediately after the race Reijnen discussed his sprint and where he lost it in the last kilometre.

