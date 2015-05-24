Porte suffers and loses over 27 minutes in Giro d'Italia mountains
Australian now 27th overall
Richie Porte (Team Sky) suffered another disappointing day at the Giro d'Italia, finishing almost 28 minutes down on stage winner Mikel Landa to raise further questions surrounding the Australian’s participation in the race.
Related Articles
Porte: There’s not much to do when everyone in front of you goes down
Porte's continued Giro d'Italia participation uncertain after time trial disappointment
Team Sky confirm Porte will continue Giro d'Italia
Video: Highlights of Giro d'Italia stage 15
Giro d'Italia: König takes over leadership at Sky as Porte loses 27 minutes
Porte came into the race as Team Sky's overall all leader but has lost time in crashes, and saw the race jury dock him two minutes after he took a wheel from Orica GreenEdge's Simon Clarke on stage 10.
On Sunday’s stage to Madonna di Campiglio, Porte though lost contact with the peloton on the second climb of the Passo Daone and was left without teammates as Leopold König assumed leadership of Team Sky.
Porte was eight minutes down before the final ascent of the stage but by the time he crossed the line he was 27:04 down on Landa. He now sits in 27th place, 35:57 on maglia rosa Alberto Contador.
To subscribe to the Cyclingnews video channel, click here
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy