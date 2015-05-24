Porte suffers and loses over 27 minutes in Giro d'Italia mountains

Image 1 of 5 Richie Porte lost 27 minutes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Richie Porte comes home in the gruppeto, 27 minutes down on stage winner (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Richie Porte was a big loser today, conceding 17 minutes to Alberto Contador (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Richie Porte (Team Sky) was dropped on the Passo Daone (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Richie Porte drops back to the car for a bidon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Richie Porte (Team Sky) suffered another disappointing day at the Giro d'Italia, finishing almost 28 minutes down on stage winner Mikel Landa to raise further questions surrounding the Australian’s participation in the race.

Porte came into the race as Team Sky's overall all leader but has lost time in crashes, and saw the race jury dock him two minutes after he took a wheel from Orica GreenEdge's Simon Clarke on stage 10.

On Sunday’s stage to Madonna di Campiglio, Porte though lost contact with the peloton on the second climb of the Passo Daone and was left without teammates as Leopold König assumed leadership of Team Sky.

Porte was eight minutes down before the final ascent of the stage but by the time he crossed the line he was 27:04 down on Landa. He now sits in 27th place, 35:57 on maglia rosa Alberto Contador.

