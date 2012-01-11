Trending

Video: Gwin shows why he's the World Cup champ

Helmet cam footage from Fontana downhill

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) was the dominant Men's downhill rider of 2011 (Val di Sole World Cup, Ita)

(Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Here's some GoPro helmet cam footage of reigning World Cup downhill champion Aaron Gwin that'll make you check that you haven't pressed fast-forward by mistake.

Trek World Racing's Gwin hit the big time in 2011, winning a record five World Cup races before capturing the overall title with a round to spare. The video below is from the downhill race at the Southridge USA Challenge in Fontana, California in November 2011.

