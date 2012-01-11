Video: Gwin shows why he's the World Cup champ

Aaron Gwin (Trek World Racing) was the dominant Men's downhill rider of 2011 (Val di Sole World Cup, Ita) (Image credit: Tour of Japan)

Here's some GoPro helmet cam footage of reigning World Cup downhill champion Aaron Gwin that'll make you check that you haven't pressed fast-forward by mistake.

Trek World Racing's Gwin hit the big time in 2011, winning a record five World Cup races before capturing the overall title with a round to spare. The video below is from the downhill race at the Southridge USA Challenge in Fontana, California in November 2011.

Courtesy of Natalie Simmons