Video: Gwin shows why he's the World Cup champ
Helmet cam footage from Fontana downhill
Here's some GoPro helmet cam footage of reigning World Cup downhill champion Aaron Gwin that'll make you check that you haven't pressed fast-forward by mistake.
Trek World Racing's Gwin hit the big time in 2011, winning a record five World Cup races before capturing the overall title with a round to spare. The video below is from the downhill race at the Southridge USA Challenge in Fontana, California in November 2011.
Courtesy of Natalie Simmons
