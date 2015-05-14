Video: Giro d'Italia stage 6 highlights

Image 1 of 5 Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) wins stage 6 of the GIro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 The breakaway on stage 6 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) couldn't raise his arm to don the maglia rosa (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia should have been a straightforward sprint stage and an uneventful day for the general classification contenders, but nothing is ever guaranteed in the Giro.

André Greipel (Lotto Soudal) timed his sprint perfectly to take the stage win, but behind him Daniele Colli (Nippo-Vini Fantini) collided with a spectator's camera lens and sparked a chain-reaction crash that caught out race leader Alberto Contador.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider remounted and seemed fine, but on the podium he refused to try to raise his arm to don the maglia rosa, raising concern that he may be more seriously injured.

